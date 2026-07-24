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Italy turn to Andrea Pirlo after failed moves for Guardiola, Ancelotti

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 17:28 - 24 July 2026
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Former Italy, AC Milan and Juventus midfielder Andrea Pirlo (Credit: Imago)
Former Italy, AC Milan and Juventus midfielder Andrea Pirlo (Credit: Imago) - Photo: IMAGO
Andrea Pirlo has emerged as the leading candidate to become Italy's next head coach.
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Former Italy midfielder Andrea Pirlo has emerged as the leading candidate to become the next permanent head coach of the Italian national team following unsuccessful attempts by the Italian Football Federation to appoint Pep Guardiola and Carlo Ancelotti.

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Andrea Pirlo|PHOTO CREDIT: ANDREA PIRLO TWITTER

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, both Guardiola and Ancelotti declined approaches from the federation, prompting officials to shift their attention to the 47-year-old World Cup winner.

Pirlo set for four-year deal

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Pirlo is now expected to be offered a four-year contract to lead the Azzurri as the federation seeks to rebuild the national team after another disappointing international campaign.

The former AC Milan and Juventus midfield legend is currently in charge of Dubai United in the UAE First Division, where he has overseen 11 matches and recorded a win rate of 48.5 per cent.

Despite his relatively short spell in the Middle East, the FIGC believes Pirlo possesses the experience and footballing philosophy required to guide Italy into a new era.

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Federation looks to Pirlo's experience

Pirlo began his coaching career at Juventus, where he guided the club to the Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana during the 2020/21 season.

He later managed Turkish side Fatih Karagümrük before returning to Italy with Sampdoria, further adding to his managerial experience.

Italy's search for a new head coach comes after the national team missed out on qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, extending a difficult period for the four-time world champions.

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The federation had explored ambitious moves for Guardiola and Ancelotti, but both managers opted against taking the role.

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