Advertisement

Italian football legend defends Mikel Arteta's Arsenal, dismissing "boring" label

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 12:24 - 29 May 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Italian football legend defends Mikel Arteta's Arsenal
Italian football legend Andrea Pirlo has come to the defence of Mikel Arteta, praising the Arsenal manager for developing a unique and effective style of play.
Advertisement

Arteta's tactical approach has drawn criticism from some quarters, with detractors labelling his structured system as pragmatic or "laboratory" football due to its emphasis on dead-ball situations. 

Advertisement

This has led them to the Premier League title after 22 years and has also edged them closer to winning their first Champions League trophy, as they face PSG in the final.

However, Pirlo, a World Cup winner renowned for his midfield artistry, sees a much deeper identity in the Premier League champions.

Advertisement

Pirlo speaks highly of Arteta’s tactics

Ahead of the Gunners' Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain, Pirlo dismissed claims that the North London club is overly reliant on set-pieces and crosses.

"Yes, I like it because it's not just about corners and crosses into the box," Pirlo stated, as quoted by Marca. 

"For some years now, he's developed his own special way of playing, including this particular way of taking advantage of corners. He studies everything thoroughly and is very talented."

Former Italy, AC Milan and Juventus midfielder Andrea Pirlo (Credit: Imago)
Former Italy, AC Milan and Juventus midfielder Andrea Pirlo (Credit: Imago)
Advertisement

The former Juventus and AC Milan star highlighted Arsenal's collective strength and defensive resilience as key factors in their recent success. 

He credited Arteta for transforming the club into title winners and European finalists. "Winning the Premier League and reaching this final is a great achievement," Pirlo added.

While some have questioned the entertainment value of Arsenal's system, Pirlo believes Arteta has struck a perfect balance between organisation and attacking threat. He contrasted the Gunners' approach with that of their final opponents, PSG.

Mikel Arteta, Arsenal manager || Imago
Mikel Arteta, Arsenal manager || Imago

"It's very collective football, although PSG does have players who, individually, can decide matches more decisively," he explained. 

Advertisement

"Arsenal needs to be very solid collectively and then capitalise on any set-piece situation. Furthermore, their two centre-backs are very strong, and that gives the team a lot of solidity."

The upcoming final in Budapest represents the biggest test of Arteta's managerial career, as he aims to cap Arsenal's resurgence with European glory against a formidable PSG side led by Luis Enrique.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle || Image credit: IMAGO
Football
29.05.2026
'I have prepared my team to win' – Eric Chelle confident of retaining Unity Cup ahead of Jamaica final
Jose Mourinho signs for Real Madrid
Football
29.05.2026
Jose Mourinho returns for second spell as head coach of Real Madrid
Vinicius hypes up Yamal’s talent
Football
29.05.2026
‘He can win the World Cup on his own’ - Vinicius hypes up Yamal’s talent
Barcelona continue big-spending summer with shock move for 24-year-old Arsenal star
Football
29.05.2026
Barcelona continue big-spending summer with shock move for 24-year-old Arsenal star
Super Eagles: Femi Azeez's 48-Hour Position Change Under Eric Chelle
Football
29.05.2026
Inside Camp: How 48-hour training ground experiment forced Azeez into strange Super Eagles role
Nigeria’s Gambling Surge: The 16% Growth Story Challenging Canada’s Market
Betting Tips
29.05.2026
Nigeria’s Gambling Surge: The 16% Growth Story Challenging Canada’s Market