Italian football legend defends Mikel Arteta's Arsenal, dismissing "boring" label

Italian football legend Andrea Pirlo has come to the defence of Mikel Arteta, praising the Arsenal manager for developing a unique and effective style of play.

Arteta's tactical approach has drawn criticism from some quarters, with detractors labelling his structured system as pragmatic or "laboratory" football due to its emphasis on dead-ball situations.

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This has led them to the Premier League title after 22 years and has also edged them closer to winning their first Champions League trophy, as they face PSG in the final.

However, Pirlo, a World Cup winner renowned for his midfield artistry, sees a much deeper identity in the Premier League champions.

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Pirlo speaks highly of Arteta’s tactics

Ahead of the Gunners' Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain, Pirlo dismissed claims that the North London club is overly reliant on set-pieces and crosses.

"Yes, I like it because it's not just about corners and crosses into the box," Pirlo stated, as quoted by Marca.

"For some years now, he's developed his own special way of playing, including this particular way of taking advantage of corners. He studies everything thoroughly and is very talented."

Former Italy, AC Milan and Juventus midfielder Andrea Pirlo (Credit: Imago)

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The former Juventus and AC Milan star highlighted Arsenal's collective strength and defensive resilience as key factors in their recent success.

He credited Arteta for transforming the club into title winners and European finalists. "Winning the Premier League and reaching this final is a great achievement," Pirlo added.

While some have questioned the entertainment value of Arsenal's system, Pirlo believes Arteta has struck a perfect balance between organisation and attacking threat. He contrasted the Gunners' approach with that of their final opponents, PSG.

Mikel Arteta, Arsenal manager || Imago

"It's very collective football, although PSG does have players who, individually, can decide matches more decisively," he explained.

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"Arsenal needs to be very solid collectively and then capitalise on any set-piece situation. Furthermore, their two centre-backs are very strong, and that gives the team a lot of solidity."