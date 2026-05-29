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They have a big advantage — Pirlo talks up Arsenal chances ahead of UCL final

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 10:24 - 29 May 2026
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Former Italy, AC Milan and Juventus midfielder Andrea Pirlo (Credit: Imago)
Former Italy, AC Milan and Juventus midfielder Andrea Pirlo (Credit: Imago) - Photo: IMAGO
Italy legend Andrea Pirlo has shared his thoughts on the upcoming UEFA Champions League final between Arsenal and PSG.
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The Milan and Juventus legend believes Arsenal hold a significant edge over Paris Saint-Germain ahead of the highly anticipated UEFA Champions League final.

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Pirlo highlighted Arsenal’s aerial strength as a major tactical weapon, particularly against a PSG side that lacks height and physical presence in key areas.

The Gunners are one of the most feared teams in Europe from set-pieces; a fact that is not lost on the former Italy playmaker.

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Pirlo talks up Arsenal advantage ahead of UCL final

He told Sky Sports: “Arsenal have two central defenders [Gabriel and Saliba] and a striker [Kai Havertz] who are very good in the air.

"They will look to take advantage. Arsenal have the ability in these situations because they study it.PSG does not have these big jumpers, so they will have to look for different solutions.”

The final, scheduled for May 30, 2026, at the Allianz Arena in Munich, pits two of Europe’s most in-form teams against each other.

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Arsenal, under Mikel Arteta, have enjoyed a strong campaign, winning the Premier League for the first time since 2004, and are now one win away from lifting their first ever UCL trophy.

Arteta will no doubt instruct his men to take advantage of their supreme advantage at set-pieces, and Luis Enrique must be ready to find solutions.

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