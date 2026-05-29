UCL Final: PSG vs Arsenal preview, prediction, team news and head-to-head

Champions League holders Paris Saint-Germain and Champions League challengers Arsenal lock horns for the 2025-26 UCL final at the Puskas Arena in Budapest.

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PSG vs Arsenal betting tips

PSG to win

Both teams to score

Under 3.5 goals

PSG vs Arsenal preview

The biggest trophy in European club football is on the line in Budapest on Saturday, as the continent’s best attack meets its top defence.

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PSG are bidding to become the first-ever French team to win back-to-back European Cups, while the Gunners seek to etch their name onto the prestigious trophy 20 years after their first failed shot at European supremacy.

A Bukayo Saka goal earlier in May downed Atletico Madrid over two legs, while PSG saw off Bayern Munich 6-5 on aggregate in a pulsating tie to reach the showpiece fixture of Europe’s elite club competition for the third time since 2019/20.

Only once have PSG failed to find the back of the net in the 2025-26 Champions League, in December's forgettable goalless draw with Athletic Bilbao.

They have struck multiple goals in seven of their eight knockout matches, that streak ending in their 1-1 semi-final second-leg draw with Bayern Munich.

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Saturday's final marks the first Champions League final between two domestic champions since the 2019-20 season, when PSG were bested 1-0 by Bayern Munich behind closed doors – an optimistic omen for the more superstitious Arsenal supporters.

PSG vs Arsenal talking points

PSG are attempting to become the first club other than Real Madrid to defend the trophy in the UCL era, while Arsenal could be the fourth different club to win the English top-flight title and become European champions in the same season.

Arsenal are looking to rule the continent for the very first time, having an opportunity to become the 25th different club to win Europe’s premier club competition (including the European Cup era).

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There have been two first-time winners in the last three editions, with PSG the most recent team to etch their name onto the trophy for the first time.

Still unbeaten in Europe this season, Arsenal are already the first side to go 14 games without losing in a single Champions League campaign, during which they have also kept an unrivalled nine clean sheets.

This is one fewer than their 2005-06 joint record alongside 2015-16 Real Madrid.

The Gunners hold the best defensive record in this season’s Champions League, conceding six goals in 14 matches (0.43 per game).

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The record among teams to play 13+ matches in a single campaign remains 0.31 per game, held jointly by Arsenal (2005-06, lost to Barcelona in the final) and Chelsea (2020-21, won the trophy).

Additionally, Arsenal are the only side yet to concede a goal from open play in this season’s knockout stages, in six matches.

Overall, they conceded only twice as they navigated ties against Bayer Leverkusen (3-1 on aggregate), Sporting CP (1-0), and Atlético Madrid (2-1).

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has the most goal involvements of any player in this season’s Champions League knockout rounds (10).

He is also the first to score or assist in seven consecutive UCL KO appearances in a single campaign.

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PSG vs Arsenal head-to-head

PSG and Arsenal will be facing each other for the eighth time in all competitions, and their head-to-head record is currently balanced at two wins each and three draws.

This final is a rematch of last season’s semi-finals, which PSG won 3-1 on aggregate before demolishing Inter Milan 5-0 in the final to win the Champions League for the first time.

They won 1-0 at the Emirates before holding off a spirited Arsenal fightback to triumph 2-1 on home soil for a 3-1 aggregate success.

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PSG vs Arsenal team forms

PSG Champions League form: 🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟧

PSG form (all competitions): 🟩🟧🟧🟩🟩🟥

Arsenal Champions League form: 🟧🟩🟩🟧🟧🟩

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Arsenal form (all competitions): 🟧🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

PSG vs Arsenal team news

PSG boss Enrique had the luxury of resting some big-hitters on the final day of the Ligue 1 season, although his decision to still start Ousmane Dembele backfired as the Ballon d'Or winner came off after just 27 minutes due to a calf concern.

The Frenchman's change was largely precautionary, though, and he has stressed that he will be fit to lead the line alongside Desire Doue and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in Les Parisiens' prolific front three.

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Left-back Nuno Mendes is also anticipated to shake off a thigh concern in time to make the first XI, but the same cannot be said for Achraf Hakimi, who sustained a moderate hamstring injury in the first-leg thriller with Bayern.

Warren Zaire-Emery should therefore operate as an auxiliary right-back for the champions, who might still be missing Lucas Chevalier (thigh), but Matvey Safonov has established himself as Enrique's number one.

Both PSG and Arsenal's first-choice right-backs could be forced to watch on helplessly on Saturday, as Jurrien Timber has not played since before the March international break due to an unexpectedly severe groin problem.

Timber did recently issue a positive update, but there are no guarantees that he will be fit to start after an eight-week absence; a particularly problematic dilemma for Arteta to solve.

Ben White has also been ruled out with a serious knee injury. The right-back had impressed in the absence of Timber, and was considered a sure starter in Budapest.

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Cristhian Mosquera might have the daunting job of trying to keep Kvaratskhelia quiet if Timber – who has been called up to the Netherlands' World Cup squad – is not risked from the off.

Fellow wide man Noni Madueke should overcome a hamstring tweak in time for the final too, but the Englishman was always going to drop out for compatriot Bukayo Saka this weekend.

Elsewhere, Mikel Merino was able to come off the bench against Palace to mark his return from foot surgery, after four months out, and could now play a part in the final.

PSG vs Arsenal possible starting lineup

PSG: Safonov; Zaire-Emery, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Neves, Vitinha, Ruiz; Doue, Dembele, Kvaratskhelia

Arsenal: Raya; Mosquera, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie; Lewis-Skelly, Rice; Saka, Odegaard, Trossard; Gyokeres

PSG vs Arsenal prediction

The unstoppable object vs. immovable force cliche could hardly be more appropriate, as the Champions League's top scorers take on the Champions League's meanest defence.

It is a fascinating clash of styles as these two sides reunite, 12 months on from their semi-final tie.

PSG’s supreme firepower and swashbuckling attacking philosophy under Luis Enrique will make them the favourites up against an extremely well-drilled and clinical Arsenal team who have yet to lose a single game in this season’s Champions League.

Les Parisiens' fearsome attack will surely face its toughest examination yet, though, and with an unspectacular five UCL clean sheets all season, Enrique's defence is far from impenetrable.

However, Kvaratskhelia vs. an inexperienced Mosquera or a 70% fit Timber is a worrying thought for Arsenal fans.

Hence, we’re backing PSG to get the job done narrowly as they continue on the path to dynastic greatness, with Arsenal expected to remain the European bridesmaids and likely having to console themselves with their hard-won Premier League trophy.