Advertisement

Kanu backs Arsenal's "winning mentality" to overcome PSG in Champions League final

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 11:20 - 28 May 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Arsenal wins the Premier League title || Imago
Arsenal wins the Premier League title || Imago - Photo: IMAGO
Former Arsenal and Nigeria star Nwankwo Kanu has tipped the Gunners to triumph over Paris Saint-Germain in Saturday's UEFA Champions League final.
Advertisement

The European club season culminates this weekend with a blockbuster clash between two of the continent's top teams. 

Advertisement

Arsenal enter the final on a high, having recently secured their first Premier League title in 22 years. 

Mikel Arteta's side remains undefeated in Europe this season, navigating a challenging path to their first Champions League final in two decades.

Advertisement

Kanu tips Arsenal for UCL glory

Speaking in a recent interview, Kanu, who recently celebrated his wife’s birthday, expressed his belief that Arsenal's domestic success has given them the psychological edge needed for European glory.

"I told my friends that last season, we were struggling against Manchester City, and they went on to win the league. 

Kanu Nwankwo || X
Kanu Nwankwo || X

“But this season, the table changed, and we have come out on top to win the Premier League title," Kanu told Flashscore.

Advertisement

"In the same way, PSG won the Champions League last year, but I truly believe that this season it will be Arsenal’s turn to go all the way and lift the trophy, making it a historic year for the club."

Kanu also highlighted the tactical discipline and defensive solidity instilled by manager Mikel Arteta as a key strength. He believes this resilient mindset will be crucial against a potent PSG side.

Arsenal player celebrating || Imago
Arsenal player celebrating || Imago

"Last season is completely different from this one," the former forward added. "If you look at our Champions League run, we haven’t lost a single game, and reaching the final on that record gives us real belief that we can go all the way."

"Some may call it revenge, but for us, it is about proving ourselves and finishing the job. We really need it, and with this mentality, we are confident we can definitely get it done."

Advertisement

A victory for Arsenal would not only secure their first-ever Champions League trophy but also etch the names of Mikel Arteta and his players into the club's history books.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
The GOAT is back! Serena Williams comes out of retirement after 4 years ahead of Queen’s
Other Sports
28.05.2026
The GOAT is back! Serena Williams comes out of retirement after 4 years ahead of Queen’s club
Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr
Football
28.05.2026
‘He becomes mad very fast’ - Ex-Man United teammate claims Ronaldo can not become a manager
Evra issues warning to Arsenal ahead of UCL final
Football
28.05.2026
‘PSG will put five goals past them’ - Evra issues warning to Arsenal ahead of UCL final
𝗢𝗙𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟: Nigeria becomes latest African nation set to adopt VAR as Sports Commission unveils landmark plan
Football
28.05.2026
𝗢𝗙𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟: Nigeria becomes latest African nation set to adopt VAR as Sports Commission unveils landmark plan
Wenger backs Arsenal to lift UCL trophy
Football
28.05.2026
‘It’s missing there’ - Wenger backs Arsenal to lift UCL trophy, claims the time has come
Arsenal wins the Premier League title || Imago
Football
28.05.2026
Kanu backs Arsenal's "winning mentality" to overcome PSG in Champions League final