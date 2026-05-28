Kanu backs Arsenal's "winning mentality" to overcome PSG in Champions League final
The European club season culminates this weekend with a blockbuster clash between two of the continent's top teams.
Arsenal enter the final on a high, having recently secured their first Premier League title in 22 years.
Mikel Arteta's side remains undefeated in Europe this season, navigating a challenging path to their first Champions League final in two decades.
Kanu tips Arsenal for UCL glory
Speaking in a recent interview, Kanu, who recently celebrated his wife’s birthday, expressed his belief that Arsenal's domestic success has given them the psychological edge needed for European glory.
"I told my friends that last season, we were struggling against Manchester City, and they went on to win the league.
“But this season, the table changed, and we have come out on top to win the Premier League title," Kanu told Flashscore.
"In the same way, PSG won the Champions League last year, but I truly believe that this season it will be Arsenal’s turn to go all the way and lift the trophy, making it a historic year for the club."
Kanu also highlighted the tactical discipline and defensive solidity instilled by manager Mikel Arteta as a key strength. He believes this resilient mindset will be crucial against a potent PSG side.
"Last season is completely different from this one," the former forward added. "If you look at our Champions League run, we haven’t lost a single game, and reaching the final on that record gives us real belief that we can go all the way."
"Some may call it revenge, but for us, it is about proving ourselves and finishing the job. We really need it, and with this mentality, we are confident we can definitely get it done."
A victory for Arsenal would not only secure their first-ever Champions League trophy but also etch the names of Mikel Arteta and his players into the club's history books.