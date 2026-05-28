Advertisement

‘It’s missing there’ - Wenger backs Arsenal to lift UCL trophy, claims the time has come

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 11:25 - 28 May 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Wenger backs Arsenal to lift UCL trophy
Legendary former manager Arsene Wenger is backing Arsenal to finally claim the Champions League trophy, declaring that his old club "deserves" to win Europe's most prestigious prize.
Advertisement

The Gunners are set to face French side Paris Saint-Germain in the final in Budapest on Saturday after recently winning the Premier League title.

Advertisement

Wenger came agonisingly close to winning the competition himself in 2006. His Arsenal team, reduced to ten men after goalkeeper Jens Lehmann was sent off, took the lead against Barcelona through a Sol Campbell header. 

However, a late comeback inspired by Henrik Larsson saw Samuel Eto'o and Juliano Belletti score to give the Catalan giants the victory.

Advertisement

Wenger tips Arsenal for UCL trophy

Wenger, who led the North London club for 22 years, believes it is time for Mikel Arteta's side to complete what he calls the "missing" piece of their storied history.

"I want this trophy to go to the Emirates because it’s missing there," Wenger told UEFA. "We touched it before—we were thirteen minutes away from winning it—so you want it to happen this time."

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger (Credit: Imago)
Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger (Credit: Imago)

He continued: "I’ve always said that you work in a club to make sure it’s in a good position to continue to progress. Overall, I believe this is a stage where we can grab it."

Advertisement

"I still believe it’s fifty-fifty in the final, and if I had to bet, I would bet on Arsenal more than on Paris Saint-Germain," he stated.

Arsenal wins the Premier League title || Imago
Arsenal wins the Premier League title || Imago

"I feel the club deserves it, this season deserves it and the consistency of the team deserves it. When I arrived at Arsenal, the club had very little Champions League history. 

“Then we had 20 consecutive years of qualification, and now the crown of that history would be to become champions."

Wenger concluded, "I think Arsenal have slowly built a history that now allows them to win it. I also feel the time has come for Arsenal to dominate the Premier League consistently."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
The GOAT is back! Serena Williams comes out of retirement after 4 years ahead of Queen’s
Other Sports
28.05.2026
The GOAT is back! Serena Williams comes out of retirement after 4 years ahead of Queen’s club
Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr
Football
28.05.2026
‘He becomes mad very fast’ - Ex-Man United teammate claims Ronaldo can not become a manager
Evra issues warning to Arsenal ahead of UCL final
Football
28.05.2026
‘PSG will put five goals past them’ - Evra issues warning to Arsenal ahead of UCL final
𝗢𝗙𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟: Nigeria becomes latest African nation set to adopt VAR as Sports Commission unveils landmark plan
Football
28.05.2026
𝗢𝗙𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟: Nigeria becomes latest African nation set to adopt VAR as Sports Commission unveils landmark plan
Wenger backs Arsenal to lift UCL trophy
Football
28.05.2026
‘It’s missing there’ - Wenger backs Arsenal to lift UCL trophy, claims the time has come
Arsenal wins the Premier League title || Imago
Football
28.05.2026
Kanu backs Arsenal's "winning mentality" to overcome PSG in Champions League final