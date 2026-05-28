𝗢𝗙𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟: Nigeria becomes latest African nation set to adopt VAR as Sports Commission unveils landmark plan

Nigeria is officially set to introduce Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology! The National Sports Commission has unveiled a historic infrastructure revamp across the federation.

Nigeria is officially set to adopt Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology to elevate the country's readiness to host high-profile international matches.

The National Sports Commission (NSC) has ratified a sweeping, multi-billion naira infrastructure package to rebuild the crumbling Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

Beyond the capital city, the blueprint expands into a nationwide revolution featuring 20 mini-stadiums, 15 tertiary institution sports hubs, and direct intervention for the National Sports Festival.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The era of structural decay and administrative neglect in Nigerian sports could officially be torn down!

Sports lovers across the country are buzzing with pure excitement after the Federal Government, through the newly energised National Sports Commission (NSC), unleashed a monumental, masterclass development blueprint.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Federal Government Has announced Plans To Renovate National Stadium in Abuja and Revamp others.

For years, local football fans have watched in complete horror as our iconic national monuments fell into disrepair, forcing the Super Eagles to abandon the federal capital city. But the narrative has permanently shifted.

Following a decisive NSC Tenders Board Meeting, the commission has ratified an unprecedented, nationwide infrastructure overhaul. At the heart of this multi-tier masterplan is a historic tech revolution that will finally see Nigeria adopt modern Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology!

The Capital Rebirth: Rebuilding the Abuja Fortress

Advertisement

Advertisement

The crown jewel of this first-phase intervention is the complete, top-to-bottom transformation of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

The facility’s deteriorating pitch has been an embarrassing national handicap, but the NSC is installing an entire structural ecosystem to bring the stadium to elite FIFA standards.

Alongside the implementation of VAR technology to ensure global tournament readiness, the Abuja main bowl will benefit from:

A complete revamp and redevelopment of the main pitch and surrounding tartan tracks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Abuja National Stadium 🇳🇬 Vs Proposed Upgrade



After this upgrade you will not recognize it again! https://t.co/Gq50AkrxZR pic.twitter.com/YyoO1YcAbq — $amak🎲🌐 (@samak1233) May 20, 2026

High-tech upgrades to the dressing rooms, media center, VIP corporate suites, public address (PA) systems, and security infrastructure.

Internationally compliant floodlights, electronic advertising boards, and a specialized protective pitch cover to safely host massive entertainment concerts and earn sustainable revenue.

Proposed Upgrade of the Abuja Stadium

A brand-new, world-class High-Performance Centre and a state-of-the-art Anti-Doping Laboratory equipped with advanced sports medical facilities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The conversion of the abandoned 200-bed athletes’ hostel into a fully operational commercial hotel complex open to the public.

Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

“A Complete Sports Ecosystem” — NSC Speaks

The administrative leaders of the NSC have made it clear that this isn't just a basic paint-and-patch job. This is a deliberate economic reset of the country’s sports industry.

Chairman of the NSC, Mallam Shehu Dikko, revealed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has already green-lit the historic establishment of a National Sports Infrastructure Development Bond to guarantee that these projects have sustainable, long-term funding and continuous maintenance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

NSC boss, Shehu Dikko says the revamp is a bold step towards restoring Nigeria’s sporting glory

Celebrating the bold move, Dikko stated:

“These projects represent a bold step towards restoring Nigeria’s sporting glory and creating sustainable opportunities for future generations. Mr. President is deliberately repositioning sports as a catalyst for youth empowerment, infrastructure development and economic growth... History will definitely be kind to Mr. President for the ongoing bold and evidently successful reforms and reset.”

NFF President Ibrahim Gusau (second from right) and NSC Chairman, Shehu Dikko (second left).

Director-General of the Commission, Hon. Bukola Olopade, echoed the sentiment, emphasising that the focus stretches far beyond concrete walls:

Advertisement

Advertisement

“This is beyond infrastructure renewal, it is about building a complete sports ecosystem that supports talent discovery, athlete development, job creation, and global competitiveness.”

Nigeria 🇳🇬 has only 2 CAF accredited stadiums 🏟️:



Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, Akwa-Ibom and Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja. pic.twitter.com/f1X5qAF4cq — Africa Stadiums 🏟️ (@AfricaStadiums) April 15, 2026

The Nationwide Expansion: No Community Left Behind

The NSC’s masterplan isn't just centralised in Abuja; it is actively spreading across every single geopolitical zone in the federation.

In a historic intervention, the Federal Government has approved direct infrastructural backing for the next three host states of the National Sports Festival. First up is Enugu State, which is hosting the games later this year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

NSC chairman, Shehu Dikko, right, with Nigeria's President

The coal city, home of Nigerian champions Enugu Rangers, will receive immediate support to construct an Olympic-size swimming pool, upgrade its indoor sports halls, and fully rehabilitate its athlete hostels.

Furthermore, to catch the next generation of raw talent before they slip through the cracks, the first phase includes:

Proposed Upgrade of the Abuja Stadium

15 Tertiary Institution Sports Centres: Built across all six geopolitical zones in direct partnership with the Federal Ministry of Education to aggressively revive school sports.

Advertisement

Advertisement

20 Mini Sports Centres & Mini Stadiums: Constructed directly within local communities nationwide to engage the youth, boost local economies, and enhance security through active sports participation.

The Grand Finale: Restoring the Historic Vaults

If you are wondering about the fate of other legendary grounds, the NSC has confirmed that the gears are moving at lightning speed. Final-stage processes are currently wrapping up for the private-investment-driven redevelopment of the National Stadium in Surulere, Lagos, alongside a joint partnership to revive the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium in Ibadan.

Meanwhile, total redevelopment work is already actively underway at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium in Kaduna under Governor Uba Sani, alongside the ongoing construction of the brand-new Bichi Stadium in Kano.

The newly installed tartan tracks at the National Stadium Surulere

Advertisement

Advertisement