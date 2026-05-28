‘PSG will put five goals past them’ - Evra issues warning to Arsenal ahead of UCL final
The newly-crowned Premier League champions are preparing for their first European Cup final since 2006, having gone unbeaten on their journey to the Budapest showpiece.
However, they face a formidable PSG team aiming to become only the second side in the modern era to successfully defend the trophy, a feat last achieved by Real Madrid between 2015 and 2018.
The French giants boast a fearsome attacking trio of Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue, and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, while Arsenal's defence, which conceded just 27 goals in their title-winning league campaign, will face their toughest test yet.
Evra warns Arsenal
Evra, who won the Champions League with Manchester United in 2008, believes the Parisian side's firepower may be too much for the Gunners.
"I think PSG are dominating the football world," Evra told GOAL, in association with Stake. "If they park the bus like they used to do, PSG will put five goals past them like they did to Inter in the final. I was in shock because they are the masters of Catenaccio."
The former France international expressed doubts about Arsenal's ability to contain PSG's star-studded lineup.
"If PSG have all these players—if Ousmane Dembele and all of that are ready, they will destroy Arsenal," he continued.
"If Mikel Arteta doesn’t have a plan to play better football, they will have no chance. If they want to park the bus, they will have no chance to win the game."
Despite his prediction, Evra acknowledged that Arsenal's primary objective was winning the Premier League for the first time in 22 years.
"I don't think they will cry or be disappointed if Arsenal doesn't win this Champions League because they have already done the job, and that was the Premier League," Evra explained. "If they win the Champions League, it will be the cherry on the cake."