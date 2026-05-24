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NPFL: Rangers crowned champions of Nigeria

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 18:04 - 24 May 2026
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Rangers starting line up against Ikorodu City. Image: Modo Victor
Rangers starting line up against Ikorodu City. Image: Modo Victor
Flying Antelopes secure historic second title in 3 years.
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Enugu Rangers International have been crowned champions of the 2025/2026 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season after a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Ikorodu City at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Lagos on Sunday.

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The win sealed their second NPFL title in three years under the leadership of Fidelis Ilechukwu.

Captain Chidiebere N’Obodo was the hero, netting both goals for the visitors (a powerful strike in the 30th minute and a rebound in the 55th), before Ikorodu City’s Moses Ali pulled one back.

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Rangers held firm through added time to claim the three points that guaranteed the championship, irrespective of Rivers United’s result in Port Harcourt.

A tense title race decided on the final day

Heading into Matchday 38, Rangers sat top of the table with 65 points from 37 games, one point ahead of Rivers United (64 points). A win in Lagos would crown them champions; anything less opened the door for Rivers United if they defeated Katsina United.

The stakes were enormous. Rangers were chasing a second title in three years and a record-equalling ninth crown, while Rivers United aimed to snatch the trophy in front of their home fans.

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In the end, Rangers’ experience and resilience prevailed in a cauldron-like atmosphere fueled by thousands of travelling Enugu supporters who painted Onikan Stadium red and white.

This victory marks their second NPFL title since 2024, when they claimed an eighth crown under coach Fidelis Ilechukwu.

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