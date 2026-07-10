It was a secret — Klopp reveals how Liverpool almost signed Mbappe

Former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp narrated the Reds' plot to sign Kylian Mbappe.

Former Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has revealed the extraordinary lengths the club went to in their failed attempt to sign Kylian Mbappé in 2017.

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Klopp recounted the undercover operation while covering France's 2-0 quarter-final victory over Morocco at the 2026 FIFA World Cup for German broadcaster Magenta TV.

Following the match in Boston, Klopp reunited with the 27-year-old forward, who pointed to his mother and primary advisor, Fayza Lamari, a known Liverpool fan, who was in the stands.

Klopp details private jet operation

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Liverpool pursued Mbappé heavily during the 2017 summer transfer window following his breakthrough season at AS Monaco, where he scored 15 league goals to help the club win the 2016/17 Ligue 1 title.

Klopp explained that the club chartered a luxurious aircraft to conduct a covert meeting with the player and his family, hoping to convince the teenage talent to move to Anfield.

"The most expensive non-transfer we invested in. We flew from Blackpool to Nice," Klopp stated. "In Nice, the whole Mbappé family got on board a private plane with five rooms or something."

The negotiations took place entirely in the air to avoid media detection.

"It was a very big plane. We really went big. Then we flew around in a circle, talked to the family and we ate good food," Klopp added. "All of this happened in the plane. We were not allowed to be seen. So we flew in a circle. It was fantastic. We flew, ate, had good time, then he went to Paris."

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Mbappé’s fated move to Paris

The French forward ultimately rejected Liverpool's advances. He joined Paris Saint-Germain on an initial loan in August 2017 before completing a €180 million permanent transfer the following year.

During his seven-year tenure at the Parc des Princes from 2017 to 2024, Mbappé became the club's all-time top goalscorer with 256 goals in 308 appearances. He led PSG to six Ligue 1 titles, four Coupe de France trophies, two Coupe de la Ligue titles, and three Trophée des Champions crowns.

Mbappé sparks quarter-final victory

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On the pitch in Boston, Mbappé demonstrated the exact output that made him the most coveted teenager in world football.

The France captain experienced early frustration against Morocco. He won a first-half penalty but saw his ensuing spot-kick saved by goalkeeper Yassine Bounou.

He atoned for the error in the second half. In the 60th minute, Mbappé broke the deadlock to give France a 1-0 lead. Six minutes later, he provided the assist for Paris Saint-Germain winger Ousmane Dembélé to secure the 2-0 victory.