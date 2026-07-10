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I was dropped because I am not Igbo - Super Eagles star Moses Simon opened up on failed Enugu Rangers move

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 14:32 - 10 July 2026
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Simon has alleged that tribal discrimination prevented him from securing a contract with Enugu Rangers early in his career.
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Super Eagles winger Moses Simon has alleged that he was denied the opportunity to sign for Enugu Rangers early in his football career because of tribal discrimination.

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The Nigerian international made the claim while reflecting on his journey to professional football, describing the episode as one of the most painful experiences of his rise to stardom.

Simon recalls three-month trial

Speaking in an interview with UrbanDwellSport, Simon revealed that he spent three months training with Enugu Rangers and believed he had done enough to earn a professional contract.

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According to the Paris FC forward, members of the coaching staff were impressed with his performances during the trial period, raising his hopes of joining one of Nigeria's most successful clubs.

He said, "I went to Rangers and trained with them for three months. I wasn't signed but I was training with them. In fact, I was the captain of the 'screening' team.

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"I never told someone these stories. It was the first time. But it is a disgrace. That year I was dropped because i was not igbo.

Enugu Rangers have not publicly responded to the allegations at the time of writing.

Setback did not stop European dream

Despite the disappointment, Simon's career soon took a different path.

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The Jos-born winger, who developed at GBS Academy, secured a move to Dutch club Ajax in 2013, opening the door to a successful career in European football.

He later enjoyed spells in Belgium before establishing himself in France, where he has become one of Nigeria's most consistent performers abroad.

Now 30, Simon has made more than 400 club appearances across Europe and remains one of the most experienced players in the Super Eagles squad.

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Since making his Nigeria debut in 2015, he has become a regular fixture in the national team and is closing in on 100 international appearances.

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