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Super Eagles legend Simon reveals biggest career regret

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 00:38 - 10 July 2026
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Moses Simon in action || Imago
Moses Simon in action || Imago
Nigerian football legend Moses Simon has revealed crucial secrets of his career
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Super Eagles and Paris FC forward Moses Simon has opened up on the single biggest regret of his professional career.

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The experienced Nigerian winger revealed that his overwhelming desire to force a high-profile transfer between 2016 and 2018 severely derailed his development and negatively impacted his performances on the pitch.

How Transfer Rumours Derailed Simon’s Form at Gent

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Urban Dwell Sport, the former Nantes attacker recalled how intense transfer speculation altered his mentality during his time at Belgian club KAA Gent.

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Simon disclosed that several European heavyweights, including Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Fulham, Brighton, Hull City, and Lyon, were actively tracking him at the time.

"In my head, I was like, 'Is it the agent or the club? I don't want to play.' So I was putting it in my head: 'Whether I play or I don't play, I don't care,'" he confessed, explaining how he mistakenly believed that refusing to perform would force the club to lower their €25 million valuation and quickly find a buyer.

Simon Drops Crucial Advice and Lessons for the Next Generation

Looking back at the ordeal, the veteran international admitted that a more mature player would have handled the pressure differently by allowing opportunities to come naturally through consistent performances.

Simon explained that he chose to share his story specifically to serve as a warning to the younger generation of footballers currently navigating the pressures of the transfer market.

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"Every young player out there, whether there's a rumour or no rumour, just give everything," Simon advised. "A transfer can come, and you go. If it doesn't come, continue, because your club is paying you. This is the contract you signed."

Despite his earlier struggles, Simon has had a successful career and is close to reaching 100 appearances with the Super Eagles.

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