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You must be aggressive - Moses Simon explains Chelle’s Philosophy behind Super Eagles’ unbeaten run
Super Eagles star Moses Simon has revealed the tactical philosophy driving Nigeria’s resurgence under head coach Eric Chelle, following their 2-1 victory over Iran in an international friendly.
Simon, who opened the scoring in the encounter, highlighted how a clear and disciplined system has transformed the Super Eagles into one of Africa’s most consistent sides.
What Simon said
Nigeria’s impressive form under Chelle, 13 wins and six draws in 19 matches, has been built on a strong tactical identity, according to the Paris FC winger.
“I think it’s largely down to how we approach games under him. The system requires everyone to be involved defensively, and when we go on the offensive, it’s the same team,” Simon said.
He added a key insight into Chelle’s mindset: “His philosophy is if we can’t win it, then don’t lose.”
Simon stressed that playing under Chelle demands relentless effort and aggression from every player, regardless of position.
“It’s almost impossible to play for his team if you are not aggressive and also lack intensity. Regardless of who we play, we usually have four forwards on the pitch in his preferred diamond,” he explained.
The winger also pointed to the team’s pressing style as a major advantage, “It’s an exclusive edge to press high, which he always demands from all of us.”
Since taking charge in January 2025, Chelle has quietly reshaped the Super Eagles into a disciplined and tactically flexible unit.
His preferred 4-4-2 diamond system emphasises midfield control, defensive compactness, and coordinated pressing. At the same time, he has shown adaptability by switching to a 4-3-3 when needed to maximise attacking width.
A third-place finish at AFCON 2025, an extended unbeaten run, and a team that now blends defensive solidity with attacking efficiency.