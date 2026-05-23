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Lewandowski bids farewell with a goal as Barcelona end La Liga season with defeat

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 22:12 - 23 May 2026
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Lewandowski bids farewell with a goal
Barcelona failed to finish the season on a high as they suffered a defeat at the hands of Valencia on the final day of the season.
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Hansi Flick's men had nothing to play for as they had already secured the league title a few weeks ago after defeating Real Madrid at the Camp Nou.

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With the season almost concluded, they were looking to end the campaign with a victory over Valencia.

However, they encountered a determined Valencia team that was striving for UEFA Conference League qualification and ultimately succumbed to a 3-1 defeat.

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As it happened

Barcelona made a few changes to their team for the last game of the La Liga season, while Valencia, who are looking to qualify for Europe, left Umar Sadiq on the bench.

The first half failed to produce any goals, with few shots on target attempted by both teams despite several tries.

In the second half, Barcelona increased their tempo, which paid off as Robert Lewandowski, who is set to leave the club, gave the visitors the lead.

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Robert Lewandowski scores for Barcelona || imago
Robert Lewandowski scores for Barcelona || imago

However, Valencia trooped forward and got two quick goals from Javi Guerra and Luis Rioja to take the lead.

The home side ended Barca’s hope of an equaliser, with Guido Rodriguez scoring the third goal to clinch the win.

Despite Valencia’s victory, they were unable to qualify for the Conference League, with Getafe also winning their game against Osasuna to secure the spot.

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