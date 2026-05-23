Man United close to completing first summer signing — Atalanta head coach tacitly confirms

Raffaele Palladino's team news for Atalanta's final league game of the season provided some insight into Manchester United's transfer activity.

Atalanta's head coach, Raffaele Palladino, has tacitly confirmed that Manchester United are in advanced negotiations to sign Brazilian midfielder Éderson after the 26-year-old was notably omitted from the starting line-up for their final Serie A match of the season against Fiorentina.

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What Palladino said

Addressing the glaring absence during his post-match press conference, the manager laid out the situation, stating, "Éderson didn’t play today because there’s a concrete negotiations with a top club."

The admission lends credence to mounting reports that the Red Devils are rapidly closing in on securing the dynamic enforcer as their first summer acquisition.

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Following a topsy-turvy domestic campaign, Manchester United's sporting hierarchy plots to overhaul and seriously bolster their midfield in the upcoming transfer window, and Ederson’s profile is viewed favourably.

A comprehensive midfield rebuild

Securing Éderson will reportedly require Manchester United to commit to a financial package worth approximately £43 million (around €50 million), presenting a lucrative sale for the Bergamo-based club, who have lost stars like Ademola Lookman and Mateo Retegui in recent windows.

The Brazil international is coveted for his specialised skill sets; he boasts an exceptional box-to-box engine, aggressive ball-winning capabilities, and immense physical dominance, traits that previously propelled Atalanta to the 2023/24 Europa League trophy.

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While negotiations for Éderson are currently entering the final stages, United are simultaneously working on more targets, ensuring their midfield rebuild is as comprehensive as possible.