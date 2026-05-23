‘A difficult moment’ - Mbappe sends message to David Alaba

Mbappe sends emotional message to David Alaba

Kylian Mbappe has paid an emotional tribute to departing David Alaba following confirmation that the defender will leave Real Madrid at the end of the season.

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Alaba joined Real Madrid from Bayern Munich in 2021 and enjoyed immediate success in Spain, helping the club win major trophies, including the UEFA Champions League and La Liga titles.

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Mbappe sends emotional message to David Alaba

Following the announcement of his departure, Mbappe shared a heartfelt message on Instagram, describing Alaba as one of his closest friends in football and thanking him for helping him settle at the club.

“My brother, it’s such a difficult moment to close this chapter with you,” Mbappe wrote.

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The French superstar also reflected on how their relationship evolved over the years, having initially faced each other as rivals in European competitions before eventually becoming teammates in Madrid.