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‘A difficult moment’ - Mbappe sends message to David Alaba

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 21:10 - 23 May 2026
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Mbappe sends emotional message to David Alaba
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Kylian Mbappe has paid an emotional tribute to departing David Alaba following confirmation that the defender will leave Real Madrid at the end of the season.

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The Austrian international is set to bring his four-year stay at the Santiago Bernabéu to an end after the club reportedly decided not to renew his contract.

Alaba joined Real Madrid from Bayern Munich in 2021 and enjoyed immediate success in Spain, helping the club win major trophies, including the UEFA Champions League and La Liga titles.

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Mbappe sends emotional message to David Alaba

Following the announcement of his departure, Mbappe shared a heartfelt message on Instagram, describing Alaba as one of his closest friends in football and thanking him for helping him settle at the club.

“My brother, it’s such a difficult moment to close this chapter with you,” Mbappe wrote.

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The French superstar also reflected on how their relationship evolved over the years, having initially faced each other as rivals in European competitions before eventually becoming teammates in Madrid.

“You’re a great player and an even better person. You used to be a great rival, then you became one of my best teammates here, and now I can say that you’re a friend that soccer has given me,” Mbappe added.

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