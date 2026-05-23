'I regret rejecting Real Madrid' - Arsenal legend opens up on career decision

Patrick Vieira reveals biggest career regret.

Former Arsenal captain Patrick Vieira has admitted that rejecting a move to Real Madrid remains the biggest regret of his celebrated playing career.

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Patrick Vieira in action for Arsenal FC. Credit: Imago

The former France international, widely regarded as one of the greatest midfielders in Premier League history, revealed that the Spanish giants attempted to sign him on multiple occasions during his successful spell at Arsenal.

Vieira spent nine memorable years with the Gunners, winning three Premier League titles and four FA Cups, including captaining the famous “Invincibles” side that went unbeaten during the 2003/04 league season.

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Despite becoming a legend in North London, Vieira disclosed that he came extremely close to joining Real Madrid during the club’s famous “Galácticos” era.

Patrick Vieira reveals biggest career regret

Speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the former midfielder confessed that his emotional attachment to Arsenal ultimately convinced him to stay.

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He said, “I regret only one thing, not going to Real Madrid. They wanted me for four consecutive years while I was at Arsenal. In the final year, I said yes, and everything was agreed, but I changed my mind because I loved Arsenal too much.”

Vieira also recalled a later meeting with Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez, who reminded him just how close the transfer had been.