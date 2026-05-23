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He was robbed — Arsenal superfan slams Premier League over Fernandes award

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 15:14 - 23 May 2026
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Piers Morgan has launched a scathing attack on the Premier League after Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes was named Player of the Season.
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The Portuguese midfielder received the prestigious individual honour on Saturday, largely due to his exceptional creativity and leadership in guiding United to Champions League qualification.

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Fernandes enjoyed a stellar campaign, registering 8 goals and 20 assists, equalling the record for the most assists in a single Premier League season.

However, outspoken Arsenal superfan Piers Morgan believes the award should have gone to Declan Rice instead.

The England international has been instrumental in Arsenal’s title charge, delivering consistent world-class performances in both the Premier League and Champions League.

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“Ridiculous… Declan Rice should have won this [Premier League Player of the Season],” Morgan wrote on X.

“Absolute travesty that someone whose team never once competed for the Title wins over a guy whose brilliance all season led us to the Title.”

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes || Imago
Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes || Imago

While Fernandes’ numbers are undeniably impressive, many argue Rice’s all-round contribution, both defensively and in progressing the ball, deserved greater recognition, especially as Arsenal won their first title since 2004.

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Meanwhile, Fernandes could make it a hat-trick of honours by winning the PFA Player of the Year, after claiming the FWA Player of the Season award earlier in the month

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