Advertisement

I want to go — Chelsea star desperate to join Maresca at Man City

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 15:54 - 23 May 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Xabi Alonso's first task as Chelsea boss could be dealing with a high-profile departure.
Advertisement

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez wants to join Manchester City and work with Enzo Maresca at the Etihad Stadium, according to reports.

Advertisement

Fernandez has been at Chelsea since February 2023 and remains under contract at Stamford Bridge until the summer of 2032.

Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez | IMAGO

Enzo to link up with Maresca at Man City?

The 25-year-old Argentina international has established himself as one of the most important and consistent performers for the club.

Advertisement

Incoming Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso views him as a key leader in the squad and is keen to keep him at the club.

Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg reported that Enzo Maresca is keen to sign his former Chelsea player.

Maresca, who is set to replace Pep Guardiola at the Etihad, previously worked with Fernández during his time at Chelsea.

Advertisement

Reports claim that talks have already taken place between Maresca and Fernández over a potential summer switch, while the player is 100% open to the move as he wants to play Champions League football.

This potential summer-long transfer saga comes after a difficult season for Fernández, who was suspended by Chelsea earlier in the campaign following controversial comments about his future at the club.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Bassey opens up on Ajax struggle
Premier League
23.05.2026
Super Eagles star Bassey opens up on Ajax struggle and Fulham redemption
Osimhen, Jay-Jay Okocha & Enyeama make Okonkwo’s all-time Super Eagles XI — No Kanu, No Yekini!
Football
23.05.2026
Osimhen, Jay-Jay Okocha & Enyeama make Okonkwo’s all-time Super Eagles XI — No Kanu, No Yekini!
I want to go — Chelsea star desperate to join Maresca at Man City
Football
23.05.2026
I want to go — Chelsea star desperate to join Maresca at Man City
Manchester City vs Aston Villa Prediction and Betting Tips: Pep Guardiola To Say Premier League Farewell In Style
Betting Tips
23.05.2026
Manchester City vs Aston Villa Prediction and Betting Tips: Pep Guardiola To Say Premier League Farewell In Style
Sunderland vs Chelsea Prediction and Betting Tips: Black Cats Pushing For Europe To End Impressive Campaign
Betting Tips
23.05.2026
Sunderland vs Chelsea Prediction and Betting Tips: Black Cats Pushing For Europe To End Impressive Campaign
He was robbed — Arsenal superfan slams Premier League over Fernandes award
Football
23.05.2026
He was robbed — Arsenal superfan slams Premier League over Fernandes award