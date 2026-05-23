I want to go — Chelsea star desperate to join Maresca at Man City

Xabi Alonso's first task as Chelsea boss could be dealing with a high-profile departure.

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez wants to join Manchester City and work with Enzo Maresca at the Etihad Stadium, according to reports.

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Fernandez has been at Chelsea since February 2023 and remains under contract at Stamford Bridge until the summer of 2032.

Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez | IMAGO

Enzo to link up with Maresca at Man City?

The 25-year-old Argentina international has established himself as one of the most important and consistent performers for the club.

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Incoming Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso views him as a key leader in the squad and is keen to keep him at the club.

Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg reported that Enzo Maresca is keen to sign his former Chelsea player.

🚨🧨 EXCL | Enzo Fernandez is one of Manchester City’s desired transfer targets for the summer. Strongly wanted by Enzo Maresca. #MCFC



Initial talks behind the scenes have already taken place. The two Enzos share a top and very trusting relationship. @SkySportDE 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/elBeptxhYY — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) May 22, 2026

Maresca, who is set to replace Pep Guardiola at the Etihad, previously worked with Fernández during his time at Chelsea.

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Reports claim that talks have already taken place between Maresca and Fernández over a potential summer switch, while the player is 100% open to the move as he wants to play Champions League football.