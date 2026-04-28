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Chelsea's €121 million star spotted in Madrid after being PUNISHED by Liam Rosenior

David Ben
David Ben 13:15 - 28 April 2026
Chelsea's €121 million star spotted in Madrid after being PUNISHED by Liam Rosenior
The Blues star jetted off to Madrid following a match-winning return in the FA Cup semi-final against Leeds United.
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Enzo Fernández has sparked buzz online after being pictured in the Spanish capital, just weeks after receiving a two-match suspension from ex-Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior.

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The Argentine midfielder, who scored the winning goal in Chelsea’s FA Cup semi-final victory over Leeds, was granted time off by the club but chose to spend it in Madrid – the very city he had previously spoken warmly about

Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez | IMAGO

Rosenior’s disciplinary stand

Ex-Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior and Enzo Fernandez | IMAGO
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The 25-year-old was disciplined by Rosenior prior to his sacking for comments made during the international break in which he expressed a desire to live in Madrid, describing it as a “beautiful city” that reminded him of Buenos Aires.

The remarks were viewed internally as crossing a line amid ongoing speculation linking him with a move to Real Madrid.

Rosenior confirmed the two-game ban, which ruled Fernández out of the FA Cup tie against Port Vale and the Premier League clash with Manchester City, stressing the need for complete focus during a critical period. Fernández later apologised, though the manager noted there remained “hurdles to overcome” before full reintegration.

Enzo's Madrid getaway

Enzo Fernandez in Madrid | IMAGO
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The Chelsea midfielder was seen without his partner Valentina Cervantes. His teammates Cucurella and Joao Pedro were spotted with their WAGs (Wives and girlfriends) Claudia Rodriguez and Khadije Skandar – both of whom were present at Wembley on Sunday to cheer on the Blues from the stands.

Enzo Fernàndez was joined by Marc Cucurella and his partner Claudia Rodriguez, as well as Joao Pedro and his girlfriend Khadije Skandar after enjoying a meal in an exclusive restaurant in Madrid | IMAGO/Europa Press

The trip, understood to have been approved during a scheduled break, has inevitably fuelled further transfer talk surrounding the World Cup winner.

Chelsea signed Fernández from Benfica in January 2023 for a British-record fee of £106.8 million (€121 million). The deal, completed on deadline day, saw the midfielder sign an eight-and-a-half-year contract until 2031.

Since his arrival, the World Cup winner has made 161 appearances for the Blues, recording 28 goals and 29 assists across all competitions.

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Interim manager Calum McFarlane had praised his performance and leadership in the semi-final, where he earned man-of-the-match honours.

Fernández remains a key squad member at Stamford Bridge, and Chelsea will hope the matter is now closed as they push for a strong end to the season.

Chelsea have a full week's rest before hosting Nottingham Forest on Monday, May 4, in the Premier League.

The Blues are currently eighth on the summit, 10 points off fourth-placed Liverpool, having endured a dreadful run of five consecutive losses in the Premier League.

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