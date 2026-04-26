Chelsea vs Leeds: Enzo stars to set up FA Cup final showdown with Man City

Enzo Fernandez scored the only goal of the game as Chelsea defeated Leeds 1-0 to advance to the FA Cup final in Wembley.

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Chelsea edge past Leeds to advance to FA Cup final

Enzo Fernández’s first-half header booked managerless Chelsea a place in the FA Cup final as they edged past Leeds United 1-0 at Wembley Stadium.

The Blues, playing their first match since sacking head coach Liam Rosenior on Wednesday following a dismal run of seven defeats in eight games, will now face Manchester City, who beat Southampton 2-1 in the second semifinal, in the final on May 16.

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Interim boss Calum McFarlane saw his side start brightly, though Leeds created the first clear chance when Robert Sánchez denied Brenden Aaronson one-on-one.

Joao Pedro, Chelsea’s top scorer with 19 goals, struck the inside of the post before Pedro Neto’s cross was powerfully headed home by captain Fernández in the 23rd minute, his 13th goal of the season.

Leeds improved after the break with a tactical switch, but failed to equalise.