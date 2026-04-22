Official: Chelsea sack Rosenior after disastrous run of form

Liam Rosenior has officially been sacked by Chelsea after a run of five Premier League defeats without a goal scored

Chelsea have officially parted ways with Liam Rosenior after a disastrous run of form that left the club’s season hanging by a thread.

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The decision comes less than four months after his appointment, highlighting the growing pressure within the Stamford Bridge hierarchy.

Rapid decline forces Chelsea’s hand

Rosenior, who signed a long-term deal until 2032, initially made a promising start by winning his first four Premier League matches in charge of Chelsea FC.

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However, that early momentum quickly evaporated, with a 2-2 draw against Leeds United sparking a dismal run that yielded just one win and five points from nine league games.

The slump left the Blues seventh in the table, seven points off Champions League qualification, and dangerously close to slipping further down the standings.

Despite earlier intentions to stick with Rosenior, Chelsea’s hierarchy were ultimately left with little choice as performances continued to fall below expectations. A club statement confirmed the decision, noting that results and displays had not met the required standards at such a crucial stage of the campaign.

Long-term questions loom despite Rosenior's dismissal

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Following Rosenior’s departure, Chelsea have appointed an interim head coach until the end of the season, with the immediate task of stabilising the team ahead of a crucial FA Cup semi-final clash and the final push for European qualification.

Chelsea’s struggles have not been limited to the league. Rosenior also oversaw an 8-2 aggregate defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League and suffered elimination in the Carabao Cup semi-finals at the hands of Arsenal FC.

The decision to sack Rosenior represents a significant setback for the club’s ownership group, who had placed faith in a long-term project. Instead, they now face the prospect of appointing a fifth permanent manager under their tenure, with questions already being raised about the direction and stability of the club.