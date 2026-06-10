Beg Ronaldo to retire - Portugal told ahead of World Cup despite Super Eagles win

Ronaldo's performance against Nigeria has reignited debate over his future with Portugal as the Seleção prepares for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Portugal's 2-1 victory over Nigeria in their final warm-up match ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup has sparked renewed debate over Cristiano Ronaldo's role in the national team.

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Neto scores opening goal for Portugal || imago

The veteran forward, who continues to captain the Seleção at 41 years old, came under scrutiny following a quiet display against the Super Eagles at the Estádio Dr Magalhães Pessoa in Leiria.

While goals from Pedro Neto and Francisco Conceição secured victory for Roberto Martinez's side, Ronaldo struggled to make a significant impact in the game.

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The Al-Nassr star failed to register a goal or assist and missed several opportunities during his time on the pitch.

🚨 𝐍𝐄𝐖: Cristiano Ronaldo in his first ever game 🆚 Nigeria 🇳🇬



- Goals 0

- Assists 0

- Shots on Target 0

- Shot Accuracy 0%

- Big Chances Missed 0

- Aerial Duels Won 0



Choose your GOAT wisely! 🐐 pic.twitter.com/RMAlislsbE — Pulse Sports Nigeria (@PulseSportsNG) June 10, 2026

Calls for Transition Grow

Following the match, criticism emerged on social media, with some fans arguing that Portugal must gradually move on from Ronaldo despite his legendary status.

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The five-time Ballon d'Or winner remains one of the greatest players in football history, having led Portugal to UEFA Euro 2016 glory and the UEFA Nations League title in 2019.

However, some observers believe younger attacking talents such as Pedro Neto, Gonçalo Ramos, João Félix, Rafael Leão and Francisco Conceição could offer greater mobility and intensity as Portugal targets World Cup success.

What a performance from Ronaldo Vs Nigeria Team B



0 Goals

0 Assists

0 Big Chances Created

4 shots off target

3 BIG CHANCES MISSED



👏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/PLiiaZaxL0 — Nostress Nostain (@NostainNostress) June 10, 2026

Ronaldo can’t even score a tap-in anymore. Clean through 1v1 and he blasted it into the stands. Sometimes it’s better to let it go. pic.twitter.com/zsRl7aj9bF — MC (@CrewsMat10) June 10, 2026

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Ronaldo left the pitch and Portugal scored again - they lead Nigeria pic.twitter.com/kfQmIRT4XX https://t.co/hoPR5fhxZP — OB (@CFC_OBED) June 10, 2026

FOR THE SECOND CONSECUTIVE GAME, PORTUGAL SCORES A GOAL IMMEDIATELY AFTER RONALDO IS SUBBED OFF.😭😭 pic.twitter.com/mIZzaYw8cq — MC (@CrewsMat10) June 10, 2026

The only way Portugal can go far in the World Cup is to put Ronaldo on the bench 🤷 pic.twitter.com/5lxnVOa4Se — Alao🕊 (@Alao_Vibes) June 10, 2026

Someone said ‘Ronaldo will knock Portugal out of the Worldcup’ 😂 https://t.co/tPPHgY5pJ4 — OMO OLOGO 4G (@Olaoluwaneyo) June 10, 2026

Ronaldo has already indicated that the 2026 FIFA World Cup is expected to be the final major tournament of his illustrious career.

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