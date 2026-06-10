World Cup
Beg Ronaldo to retire - Portugal told ahead of World Cup despite Super Eagles win
Portugal's 2-1 victory over Nigeria in their final warm-up match ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup has sparked renewed debate over Cristiano Ronaldo's role in the national team.
The veteran forward, who continues to captain the Seleção at 41 years old, came under scrutiny following a quiet display against the Super Eagles at the Estádio Dr Magalhães Pessoa in Leiria.
While goals from Pedro Neto and Francisco Conceição secured victory for Roberto Martinez's side, Ronaldo struggled to make a significant impact in the game.
The Al-Nassr star failed to register a goal or assist and missed several opportunities during his time on the pitch.
🚨 𝐍𝐄𝐖: Cristiano Ronaldo in his first ever game 🆚 Nigeria 🇳🇬— Pulse Sports Nigeria (@PulseSportsNG) June 10, 2026
- Goals 0
- Assists 0
- Shots on Target 0
- Shot Accuracy 0%
- Big Chances Missed 0
- Aerial Duels Won 0
Choose your GOAT wisely! 🐐 pic.twitter.com/RMAlislsbE
Calls for Transition Grow
Following the match, criticism emerged on social media, with some fans arguing that Portugal must gradually move on from Ronaldo despite his legendary status.
The five-time Ballon d'Or winner remains one of the greatest players in football history, having led Portugal to UEFA Euro 2016 glory and the UEFA Nations League title in 2019.
However, some observers believe younger attacking talents such as Pedro Neto, Gonçalo Ramos, João Félix, Rafael Leão and Francisco Conceição could offer greater mobility and intensity as Portugal targets World Cup success.
What a performance from Ronaldo Vs Nigeria Team B— Nostress Nostain (@NostainNostress) June 10, 2026
0 Goals
0 Assists
0 Big Chances Created
4 shots off target
3 BIG CHANCES MISSED
👏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/PLiiaZaxL0
Ronaldo can’t even score a tap-in anymore. Clean through 1v1 and he blasted it into the stands. Sometimes it’s better to let it go. pic.twitter.com/zsRl7aj9bF— MC (@CrewsMat10) June 10, 2026
Ronaldo left the pitch and Portugal scored again - they lead Nigeria pic.twitter.com/kfQmIRT4XX https://t.co/hoPR5fhxZP— OB (@CFC_OBED) June 10, 2026
FOR THE SECOND CONSECUTIVE GAME, PORTUGAL SCORES A GOAL IMMEDIATELY AFTER RONALDO IS SUBBED OFF.😭😭 pic.twitter.com/mIZzaYw8cq— MC (@CrewsMat10) June 10, 2026
The only way Portugal can go far in the World Cup is to put Ronaldo on the bench 🤷 pic.twitter.com/5lxnVOa4Se— Alao🕊 (@Alao_Vibes) June 10, 2026
Someone said ‘Ronaldo will knock Portugal out of the Worldcup’ 😂 https://t.co/tPPHgY5pJ4— OMO OLOGO 4G (@Olaoluwaneyo) June 10, 2026
Ronaldo has already indicated that the 2026 FIFA World Cup is expected to be the final major tournament of his illustrious career.
The Seleção will begin their campaign against DR Congo before facing Uzbekistan and Colombia in the group stage.