Super Eagles star Chukwueze given last chance to impress Amorim at AC Milan
Samuel Chukwueze has been handed another opportunity to prove his worth under new AC Milan manager Ruben Amorim after being included in the club's squad for their pre-season tour of Australia and Indonesia.
The Super Eagles winger is fighting for his long-term future at the San Siro and will hope to build on his impressive display against Celtic as Milan prepare for three high-profile friendlies.
Chukwueze earns place after Celtic heroics
Chukwueze strengthened his case for a place in Amorim's plans with an eye-catching performance in Milan's opening pre-season fixture against Celtic.
Introduced in the second half, the Nigerian winger transformed the Rossoneri's attack after they had fallen two goals behind.
His standout moment came when he beat his marker before delivering a sublime outside-of-the-foot cross for Francesco Camarda to head home the equaliser in a 2-2 draw.
The assist provided another reminder of Chukwueze's quality as he looks to revive his Milan career following an uncertain spell and a failed move to Fulham earlier in the summer.
Amorim names squad for crucial pre-season tests
AC Milan have now departed from Milan Malpensa Airport for their tour of Australia and Indonesia, with Amorim selecting a squad largely unchanged from the one that travelled to Scotland.
Returning defender Pervis Estupinan has been added after completing his post-World Cup break, while Christopher Nkunku is back after missing the Celtic clash as a precaution.
The Rossoneri also received encouraging news over Mario Gila, whose injury against Celtic was not as serious as initially feared, leaving him with a chance of featuring before the tour concludes.
Chukwueze will now have the chance to impress Amorim in glamour friendlies against Inter, Chelsea and Manchester United before Milan begin their Serie A campaign away to Torino on August 23.
With competition for places intensifying, the Nigerian international knows strong performances during the tour could be decisive in convincing Amorim that he deserves a prominent role in the Rossoneri squad for the new season.