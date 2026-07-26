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Nottingham Forest's transfer activity gives Aina cause for concern

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 23:31 - 26 July 2026
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Ola Aina's place at Nottingham Forest is potentially under threat
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Super Eagles defender Ola Aina could face a fresh battle for his place at Nottingham Forest after the Premier League club stepped up their pursuit of highly rated Feyenoord full-back Givairo Read.

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Forest have already submitted an improved offer for the Dutch youngster, signalling their determination to strengthen at right-back ahead of the new season under new manager Oliver Glasner.

Forest step up pursuit of Givairo Read

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that Nottingham Forest have returned with an improved bid worth €21 million for Feyenoord defender Givairo Read.

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The latest proposal exceeds Forest's previous offer, with the club pushing to reach an agreement for one of Europe's most sought-after young full-backs.

Read has already given the green light to the move and is understood to be keen on joining the project at the City Ground.

The 19-year-old has previously attracted interest from European heavyweights Manchester City and Bayern Munich, making his potential arrival a significant coup for Forest.

Aina faces increased competition under Glasner

Forest's aggressive pursuit of a specialist right-back is unlikely to go unnoticed by Ola Aina, whose position could come under increased pressure next season.

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The Nigeria international impressed during his time at the City Ground but endured a frustrating 2025/26 campaign that was heavily disrupted by injuries.

Aina missed 28 matches across the season, limiting his opportunities to build momentum and potentially influencing Forest's decision to strengthen the position.

With Oliver Glasner now in charge, Nottingham Forest appear eager to reshape the squad, and the arrival of Read would provide serious competition for the Super Eagles star as he looks to reclaim a regular starting berth in the Premier League.

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