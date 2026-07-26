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How Real Madrid reportedly snatched four transfer targets from under Barcelona's noses

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 23:50 - 26 July 2026
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LaLiga giants Real Madrid have already started winning the war for the 2026/27 title against El Clasico rivals Barcelona
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Real Madrid have stolen a march on fierce rivals Barcelona in the transfer market after moving for several players who had previously been linked with the Catalan giants.

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While Barcelona strengthened their attack with the arrivals of Anthony Gordon and Karim Adeyemi, Los Blancos quietly secured deals for a number of players who had once featured on Barça's reported wishlist.

Barcelona's reported wishlist raided by rivals

At the start of the summer transfer window, El Chiringuito TV journalist Jose Alvarez revealed that Barcelona were monitoring four players should departures create room for new signings.

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The reported shortlist included RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande, Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva, Inter Milan full-back Denzel Dumfries and Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella.

However, events have unfolded very differently over the course of the window.

Real Madrid have officially completed deals for three of those reported targets, with Fabrizio Romano already giving his famous "Here We Go" confirmation to Diomande's switch from RB Leipzig to the Santiago Bernabéu.

The moves represent a significant blow for Barcelona, who have watched several players linked with them head to their biggest domestic rivals instead.

Barcelona focus elsewhere as Madrid strengthen

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Rather than reinforcing their defence, Barcelona have prioritised attacking additions this summer.

The Blaugrana have completed the signings of England international Anthony Gordon and Germany winger Karim Adeyemi as Hansi Flick continues to reshape his frontline ahead of the new campaign.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid have focused on strengthening multiple areas of their squad, capitalising on opportunities in the market while also moving decisively for players previously associated with Barcelona.

The contrasting transfer strategies have added another chapter to the fierce rivalry between Spain's two biggest clubs, with Madrid appearing to have won several key recruitment battles before the new season has even begun.

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