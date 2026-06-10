Portugal vs Nigeria: Bassey shuts down Ronaldo, Akor bullies Inacio — Super Eagles Player Ratings

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have not won the AFCON since 2013 | IMAGO

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have not won the AFCON since 2013 | IMAGO

A few Super Eagles stars rose to the occasion as Nigeria suffered a narrow defeat to Portugal.

Although it ended in defeat, the clash against Portugal was another opportunity for Nigeria to show it belonged at the World Cup, competing against the best teams in the globe.

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The Super Eagles defended well and strung together a few decent attacking sequences. Here is how each player performed in the agonising defeat to Selecao:

Maduka Okoye (6/10):

Despite conceding twice, Okoye had a passable performance. He made four saves, two of which were notable. His standout moment, however, came when he rushed out to force Cristiano Ronaldo to shoot wide and off target.

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Christian Akpan (4/10):

Akpan had a shaky debut. Portugal's attack thrived in the space behind and around him, with Pedro Neto's opener coming through that side of the pitch.

Semi Ajayi (6.5/10):

A stalwart performance from the Hull City man. Ajayi was steely at the back and help shut down the lively Portuguese frontline.

Calvin Bassey (6/10):

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Physical presence in the backline who stood his ground during sustained periods of Portuguese pressure. He frustrated João Félix into earning a silly yellow card in the second half.

Bruno Onyeamachi (6.5/10)

Had his hands full defending the flanks against an overlapping Nélson Semedo. He committed a few tactical fouls but largely maintained his defensive discipline.

Wilfred Ndidi (6/10)

Anchored the midfield with his typical ball-winning ability and helped launch Nigeria's counter-attacks. Made way in the 59th minute after a solid, hard-working performance.

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Tochukwu Nnadi (4.5/10):

Showed good energy in midfield but looked out of his depth for most of the contest. He struggled for the most part before he was replaced by Samuel Chukwueze.

Alex Iwobi (5/10):

Celebrated his historic 100th international cap with a composed display. However, he struggled to influence play in either half.

Fisayo Dele Bashiru (6/10):

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Tried to inject creativity into the middle of the park but found it difficult to consistently bypass Portugal's deep midfield roster. He would be credited for assisting Adams' goal despite the Sevilla man doing the heavy lifting.

Moses Simon (5.5/10)