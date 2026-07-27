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Chelsea: The CRAZY reason Xabi Alonso wants 35-year-old Welbeck NOW!

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 14:47 - 27 July 2026
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Danny Welbeck celebrating a goal. (Photo Credit: Imago)
Danny Welbeck celebrating a goal. (Photo Credit: Imago)
Chelsea are reportedly exploring a move for Brighton striker Danny Welbeck as Xabi Alonso looks for experienced Premier League cover up front.
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In one of the most unexpected transfer links of the summer, Chelsea are reportedly exploring a move for Brighton’s veteran striker and Manchester United academy graduate, Danny Welbeck. 

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While a move for a 35-year-old might raise eyebrows, a deeper look at the numbers reveals a strategy that fans are hilariously calling "deweaponisation."

According to the report, Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso is seeking experienced cover at center-forward, valuing Welbeck’s leadership and proven Premier League quality. 

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But as it turns out, Chelsea might have a more selfish reason for wanting the deal done: they simply want him to stop scoring against them.

The 'Chelsea Specialist' 

A staggering statistic from OptaJoe is making the rounds following the news, highlighting why Welbeck is the last person Chelsea defenders want to see in the opposition tunnel.

Welbeck has scored more Premier League goals against Chelsea (7) than any other team in the division. 

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Even more remarkably, five of those goals came directly at Stamford Bridge, making it his most prolific away venue in his entire career.

'The Script Writes Itself' 

The Chelsea faithful have wasted no time reacting to the irony of the situation. One fan summed it up perfectly, stating, "The script writes itself. Welbeck against Chelsea has always been a different player."

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Others were more direct about the tactical benefits of the signing, with one supporter joking, "Let’s stop him by signing him before he stops us." 

The sentiment is clear: if Welbeck is wearing a Chelsea shirt, he finally stops being the man who ruins their weekend.

Danny Welbeck celebrating a goal. (Photo Credit: Imago)
Danny Welbeck celebrating a goal. (Photo Credit: Imago)

Experience Over Youth? 

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Beyond the ‘curse’ of his goalscoring record, Alonso’s interest represents a shift in Chelsea’s recruitment. 

With a contract at Brighton running until 2027, the Seagulls are aware of the interest, and reports suggest optimism on all sides that a deal can be reached.

Chelsea's new boss Xabi Alonso || Image credit: Imago
Chelsea's new boss Xabi Alonso || Image credit: Imago

For Alonso, Welbeck offers a reliable, low-risk option who understands the league inside out. For the fans, it’s finally a chance to have the "Stamford Bridge Specialist" on their side of the pitch for once.

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