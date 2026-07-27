Chelsea: The CRAZY reason Xabi Alonso wants 35-year-old Welbeck NOW!

Chelsea are reportedly exploring a move for Brighton striker Danny Welbeck as Xabi Alonso looks for experienced Premier League cover up front.

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While a move for a 35-year-old might raise eyebrows, a deeper look at the numbers reveals a strategy that fans are hilariously calling "deweaponisation."

According to the report, Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso is seeking experienced cover at center-forward, valuing Welbeck’s leadership and proven Premier League quality.

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But as it turns out, Chelsea might have a more selfish reason for wanting the deal done: they simply want him to stop scoring against them.

The 'Chelsea Specialist'

A staggering statistic from OptaJoe is making the rounds following the news, highlighting why Welbeck is the last person Chelsea defenders want to see in the opposition tunnel.

Welbeck has scored more Premier League goals against Chelsea (7) than any other team in the division.

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Even more remarkably, five of those goals came directly at Stamford Bridge, making it his most prolific away venue in his entire career.

'The Script Writes Itself'

The Chelsea faithful have wasted no time reacting to the irony of the situation. One fan summed it up perfectly, stating, "The script writes itself. Welbeck against Chelsea has always been a different player."

7 - Against no side has Danny Welbeck scored more Premier League goals than he has against Chelsea (7), while his five at Stamford Bridge are his most at an away venue.



Deweaponize. https://t.co/tDgvfTvbCI — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 27, 2026

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Others were more direct about the tactical benefits of the signing, with one supporter joking, "Let’s stop him by signing him before he stops us."

The sentiment is clear: if Welbeck is wearing a Chelsea shirt, he finally stops being the man who ruins their weekend.

Danny Welbeck celebrating a goal. (Photo Credit: Imago)

Experience Over Youth?

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Beyond the ‘curse’ of his goalscoring record, Alonso’s interest represents a shift in Chelsea’s recruitment.

With a contract at Brighton running until 2027, the Seagulls are aware of the interest, and reports suggest optimism on all sides that a deal can be reached.

Chelsea's new boss Xabi Alonso || Image credit: Imago