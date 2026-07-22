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Chelsea target shock move for 32-year-old after Manchester City exit

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 09:42 - 22 July 2026
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Chelsea are reportedly set to make a stunning move to add to their defence this summer.
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The Blues are keen on signing England defender John Stones on a free transfer following his departure from Manchester City.

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Chelsea, who just completed a big-money move for Morgan Rogers, have joined Inter Milan and Juventus in weighing up a move for the 32-year-old, who became a high-profile free agent when his decade-long City tenure expired at the end of June.

Manchester City defender John Stones is among those who could leave the Etihad this summer

New manager Xabi Alonso views Stones as a battle-hardened leader capable of instantly stabilizing an inexperienced backline that conceded 52 league goals last term.

Alongside Stones, Chelsea remain in active negotiations with Crystal Palace for £55m-rated Maxence Lacroix, while continuing to evaluate younger profiles such as Como’s Jacobo Ramon.

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England defender John Stones

To accommodate potential arrivals, the Blues are aggressively shopping several incumbent central defenders. Trevoh Chalobah is holding talks over a move to Como, Benoit Badiashile is attracting loan interest from Napoli, and Axel Disasi has also been placed on the transfer list.

Stones leaves Manchester City after compiling an illustrious resume across 295 appearances, claiming six Premier League titles, two FA Cups, five League Cups, and the Champions League.

The 94-cap international further bolstered his pedigree this month by helping England secure a third-place finish at the World Cup.

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