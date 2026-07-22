WAR AT WOLVES: Extra security deployed as Super Eagles’ Arokodare refuses to leave pitch in sensational standoff

Wolverhampton Wanderers' pre-season campaign has descended into chaos after Nigerian striker Tolu Arokodare refused to leave the training pitch. New manager César Peixoto cancelled the entire session, laying down an uncompromising stand against player power.

Championship club Wolverhampton Wanderers have drawn a hard line with Tolu Arokodare after a fiery pre-season confrontation that left the Nigerian striker frozen out of first-team plans.

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New head coach Cesar Peixoto has reportedly lost patience with the 25-year-old, who refused to leave the pitch when told not to train with the squad.

The fallout was immediate. Wolves cancelled training, tightened security at Compton Park, and left Arokodare out of the group travelling to Maidenhead United as the club made it clear that no player is bigger than the dressing room.

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For Arokodare, this is no longer just a bad moment in pre-season; it looks like a full-blown exit route, per this post from journalist Nathan Judah.

Wolves are now actively trying to move him on after a difficult first season and his value has taken a hit following the club’s relegation to the Championship, but the striker still wants to stay in one of Europe’s top five leagues.

Wolves draw a line on Arokodare

This is a major power shift at Compton Park. Peixoto has signaled that discipline matters more than status, and Arokodare’s refusal to comply appears to have triggered a much bigger response than a simple training-ground warning.

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🚨🐺 𝐒𝐇𝐎𝐂𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆: Wolves reportedly cancelled training on Tuesday after Tolu Arokodare refused to leave the pitch when instructed not to train with the first team.



Head coach Cesar Peixoto is said to be taking a firm stance against indiscipline and player power.



Extra… pic.twitter.com/qnEGxKH71E — Pulse Sports Nigeria (@PulseSportsNG) July 22, 2026

The club’s reaction was severe because the message had to be severe. Cancelling a session and beefing up security is the kind of move that usually happens when a manager wants to make an example of a player and reset standards fast.

Wolves are said to be open to offers as they try to cut costs and recover part of the fee paid for Arokodare. Fiorentina and Genoa are understood to be among the clubs watching the situation closely, with loan deals and options to buy now being explored.

Turkey has also been in the conversation, but Arokodare reportedly prefers a move that keeps him in a top-five European league.

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