Are they dating? Super Eagles striker Tolu Arokodare spotted with influencer Mihlali Ndamase at Monaco GP
Super Eagles of Nigeria footballer Toluwalase “Tolu” Arokodare has once again found himself at the centre of dating speculation after being spotted alongside South African influencer and content creator Mihlali Ndamase during the Monaco Grand Prix weekend.
Photos and videos from the event show Mihlali looking stunning in a striking blue dress, while Arokodare was casually dressed in a white vest. The pair were seen enjoying the high-profile Formula 1 weekend together, reigniting rumours that have followed them for more than a year.
Mihlali Ndamase and her new Nigerian soccer player boyfriend Tolu Orokodare are currently in Monaco; France for the Formula 1.— Musa Khawula (@Musa_Khawula) June 7, 2026
Tolu Orokdare is captured in the attached clip wearing a white vest whilst Mihlali Ndamase is in a blue dress. pic.twitter.com/IYmWLLo3xe
Arokodare shared photos from the Monaco yacht getaway on his Instagram page, flaunting a rare platinum Patek Philippe World Time Chronograph (5930P-001) with an emerald green dial, valued on the secondary market at roughly $85,000 USD, which equates to approximately ₦127 million.
While neither Ndamase nor Arokodare has publicly addressed the latest sightings, fans were quick to speculate about the nature of their relationship, with many pointing to the Monaco appearance as the latest clue linking the two.
Monaco appearance revives old rumours
Pulse Sports understands the speculation is not entirely new.
Rumours of a possible romance between Ndamase and Arokodare first emerged in May 2025 after the influencer was spotted in Dubai and appeared to support the striker on social media.
The interaction quickly fuelled online discussion, with fans suggesting there could be more than friendship between them.
However, at the time, Arokodare is understood to have firmly dismissed the rumours. The 25-year-old Nigeria international publicly stated that he was single and urged supporters to stop linking him romantically to the South African star.
Ndamase, 29, also denied the rumours when they initially surfaced, and neither party has ever confirmed a relationship.
Despite those denials, the pair’s latest appearance together has once again sparked conversation across social media platforms, with Monaco providing a high-profile backdrop for renewed speculation.
Tolu Arokodare’s last confirmed relationship was with Dubai-based Zimbabwean influencer Pamela Mlunjwana, while he was at Belgian club Genk.
The pair were publicly linked from late 2024 into early 2025 before the relationship reportedly ended.
Since then, Arokodare has remained largely private about his personal life.
This latest Monaco GP sighting has fans buzzing once again, but as of now, everything remains unconfirmed rumour and speculation. The story continues to develop.