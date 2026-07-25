Real Madrid reach agreement to sign Yan Diomande

Real Madrid have taken a massive step in their bid to sign Leipzig's Yam Diomande.

Real Madrid have reportedly reached an agreement on personal terms with RB Leipzig's teenage sensation Yan Diomande as they escalate their pursuit of the coveted winger.

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The Spanish giants have received the green light from the 19-year-old, marking a significant breakthrough in what has become the most competitive transfer saga of the summer.

Real Madrid secure Yan Diomande agreement

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Diomande recently accepted the personal conditions proposed by Real Madrid after Los Blancos indicated their formal interest in bringing him to the Santiago Bernabeu.

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The agreement represents a major shift in the transfer landscape. The Ivorian international had previously rejected approaches from Premier League sides Liverpool and Manchester City after having already reached a prior personal agreement with Paris Saint-Germain in June.

However, with the French champions hesitating to submit a formal club-to-club offer, Real Madrid capitalised on the delay to convince the winger to join their ambitious ongoing squad rebuild.

🚨⚪️ Real Madrid have verbally agreed on personal terms with Yan Diomande. 💣



Same as Paris Saint-Germain in June, Real also have player’s green light on terms.



Real set to return with new bid to Leipzig after €90m plus €10m rejected.



PSG, in contact again today to try until… pic.twitter.com/48MnE5Jqf5 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 25, 2026

Leipzig reject Real Madrid transfer bid

Despite the agreement with the player, Real Madrid still face a severe challenge in negotiating a transfer fee with his current employers.

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Leipzig recently rejected an official written offer from the Spanish giants worth €100 million in total (€90 million fixed, €10 million add-ons).

The German club quickly dismissed the bid, maintaining their absolute reluctance to sell their prized asset. Leipzig executives are reportedly holding out for a strictly fixed fee in the region of €120 million to even consider sanctioning a departure.

Diomande remains tied to a long-term contract running until June 2030, giving Leipzig total leverage over the negotiations. The winger joined the Bundesliga side from Spanish outfit Leganes for just €20 million in July 2025 before enjoying a spectacular breakout campaign (23 goal contributions in 36 games).