Transfer News: Diomande applies public pressure on Leipzig

Paris Saint-Germain have been handed a boost in their attempt to sign Ivory Coast's Yan Diomande.

Ivory Coast winger Yan Diomande has publicly stated he expects to leave Leipzig this summer, placing immense pressure on the Bundesliga club to soften their strict transfer stance.

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What Diomande said

Speaking ahead of Ivory Coast's 2026 FIFA World Cup narrow 2-1 round of 32 defeat to Norway, the 19-year-old addressed the mounting speculation regarding his future.

"First of all, my dream is to play for my country and make history with my country," Diomande told reporters, according to Goal. "I don't have Instagram anymore, so I can't see anything at all. But I expect to leave, of course, and I have an agent who will take care of the rest."

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Despite Leipzig publicly insisting their prized asset is not on the market, Diomande has reportedly already reached an agreement on personal terms with Paris Saint-Germain.

"For me, the most important thing right now is to focus on the World Cup with my country and make history here," he added, prior to his nation's elimination following a late 86th-minute winner from Erling Haaland.

Transfer interest and Liverpool pivot

Diomande became one of the most coveted attackers in world football following a spectacular 2025/26 Bundesliga campaign with Leipzig, where he registered 12 goals in 33 league appearances and was named the division's Rookie of the Season.

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Leipzig have already rejected an initial offer of €90 million plus add-ons from Liverpool, insisting that the winger was not for sale. However, reports claim that they will welcome a bid in excess of €120 million.

With Diomande making his preference for the French capital explicitly clear, Liverpool have moved on and are now actively targeting PSG winger Bradley Barcola as an alternative.

PSG are now expected to submit a formal bid to Leipzig in the coming days to finalise the transfer.