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“Goal of the Tournament?!” — Amad Diallo Compared to Lionel Messi After World Cup Wonder Goal

David Ben
David Ben 20:11 - 30 June 2026
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“Goal of the Tournament?!” — Amad Diallo Compared to Lionel Messi After World Cup Wonder Goal
The Man United winger produced a sensational solo equaliser that lit up the FIFA World Cup, but Erling Haaland’s late winner sent Norway into the quarter-finals and ended Côte d’Ivoire’s memorable campaign.
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Amad Diallo may have scored the goal of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but it wasn’t enough to save Côte d’Ivoire.

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The Manchester United winger came off the bench to produce a breathtaking solo equaliser in the 74th minute after Norway had taken a first-half lead through Antonio Nusa.

Amad Diallo levelled matters in spectacular fashion | IMAGO

Diallo glided past several defenders before exchanging passes with Nicolas Pépé and calmly finishing to make it 1-1, instantly sending social media into meltdown.

However, just as extra time appeared inevitable, Erling Haaland struck a late winner to hand Norway a dramatic 2-1 victory and book their place in the World Cup quarter-finals.

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Erling Haaland's goal knocked Cote d'Ivoire out of the 2026 World Cup | IMAGO

Diallo compared to Messi following World Cup golazo

Amad Diallo scored a stunner against Norway | IMAGO

Despite the defeat, it was Diallo’s moment of magic that dominated the conversation online.

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Fans immediately compared the Ivorian to Lionel Messi, with many calling it the best individual goal of the tournament.

One excited user wrote: "Amad diallo just scored the world cup goal of the tournament so far. The composure, close control of the ball and the finish are all extraordinary, Messi esque goal."

Another wrote: "You can’t win a match without Amad Diallo"

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Another user commented, "Amad diallo out here moving like prime Messi Neymar."

Another Man United fan expressed both frustration and admiration for Diallo, commenting:

"Diallo, man. What a player. Messi for Ivory Coast. Bernardeschi for us. I just wish he could translate his national-team form to us. We’d be unstoppable if we got that version of him every week."

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The Diallo comparisons to Messi just kept coming in.

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The bigger picture

The defeat brings an end to Côte d’Ivoire’s World Cup journey, but Diallo leaves the tournament with his reputation significantly enhanced.

Already admired by Man U supporters, the 23-year-old has now announced himself on football’s biggest stage, and if social media is anything to go by, his sensational strike may well be remembered long after the tournament ends.

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