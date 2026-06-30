World Cup
“Goal of the Tournament?!” — Amad Diallo Compared to Lionel Messi After World Cup Wonder Goal
Amad Diallo may have scored the goal of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but it wasn’t enough to save Côte d’Ivoire.
The Manchester United winger came off the bench to produce a breathtaking solo equaliser in the 74th minute after Norway had taken a first-half lead through Antonio Nusa.
Diallo glided past several defenders before exchanging passes with Nicolas Pépé and calmly finishing to make it 1-1, instantly sending social media into meltdown.
However, just as extra time appeared inevitable, Erling Haaland struck a late winner to hand Norway a dramatic 2-1 victory and book their place in the World Cup quarter-finals.
Diallo compared to Messi following World Cup golazo
Despite the defeat, it was Diallo’s moment of magic that dominated the conversation online.
Fans immediately compared the Ivorian to Lionel Messi, with many calling it the best individual goal of the tournament.
One excited user wrote: "Amad diallo just scored the world cup goal of the tournament so far. The composure, close control of the ball and the finish are all extraordinary, Messi esque goal."
Amad diallo just scored the world cup goal of the tournament so far.— ✰ (@DarrylRMFC) June 30, 2026
The composure, close control of the ball and the finish are all extraordinary, Messi esque goal pic.twitter.com/FyKqo2dpde https://t.co/aBKdZfYyQ5
Another wrote: "You can’t win a match without Amad Diallo"
You can’t win a match without Amad Diallo pic.twitter.com/zIuqN2yEpE https://t.co/QCE14D4fRZ— Eco 🇪🇺 (@UTD_ECO) June 30, 2026
Another user commented, "Amad diallo out here moving like prime Messi Neymar."
Amad diallo move like this— abhi 🇦🇷 (@Albicelestes_) June 30, 2026
Amad diallo out here moving like prime Messi Neymar 🤯🤯pic.twitter.com/xi89RpInaO
Another Man United fan expressed both frustration and admiration for Diallo, commenting:
"Diallo, man. What a player. Messi for Ivory Coast. Bernardeschi for us. I just wish he could translate his national-team form to us. We’d be unstoppable if we got that version of him every week."
Diallo, man. What a player. Messi for Ivory Coast. Bernardeschi for us. I just wish he could translate his national-team form to us. We’d be unstoppable if we got that version of him every week.— Lukas Not Podolski (@OtitoNosike) June 30, 2026
The Diallo comparisons to Messi just kept coming in.
Amad Diallo and Lionel Messi. I think this is another great rivalry in football. They don’t talk about it, there seems to be a bit of respect between them, they don’t ever mention each other. People try and make comparisons, who’s better etc. Just enjoy them man.— Paddy Power (@paddypower) June 30, 2026
Lionel Messi is just white Amad Diallo— AB⚕ (@AbsoluteBruno) June 30, 2026
Amad Diallo is a better player than Lionel Messi— Next Door Engr. ⛑️🦺👷 (@aibangsvikta) June 30, 2026
Amad Diallo at the peak of his Wizardry best on the biggest stage of football.— ⭐ Football Experts (@Futball_Experts) June 30, 2026
THIS IS WHAT THE IVORIAN MESSI DOES!! 🤩🇨🇮
Follow ⭐@Futball_Experts for Quality Contents. | #FIFAWorldCup 🌎pic.twitter.com/4JaAfICz1e
The bigger picture
The defeat brings an end to Côte d’Ivoire’s World Cup journey, but Diallo leaves the tournament with his reputation significantly enhanced.
Already admired by Man U supporters, the 23-year-old has now announced himself on football’s biggest stage, and if social media is anything to go by, his sensational strike may well be remembered long after the tournament ends.