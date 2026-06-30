“Goal of the Tournament?!” — Amad Diallo Compared to Lionel Messi After World Cup Wonder Goal

The Man United winger produced a sensational solo equaliser that lit up the FIFA World Cup, but Erling Haaland’s late winner sent Norway into the quarter-finals and ended Côte d’Ivoire’s memorable campaign.

Amad Diallo may have scored the goal of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but it wasn’t enough to save Côte d’Ivoire.

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The Manchester United winger came off the bench to produce a breathtaking solo equaliser in the 74th minute after Norway had taken a first-half lead through Antonio Nusa.

Amad Diallo levelled matters in spectacular fashion | IMAGO

Diallo glided past several defenders before exchanging passes with Nicolas Pépé and calmly finishing to make it 1-1, instantly sending social media into meltdown.

However, just as extra time appeared inevitable, Erling Haaland struck a late winner to hand Norway a dramatic 2-1 victory and book their place in the World Cup quarter-finals.

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Erling Haaland's goal knocked Cote d'Ivoire out of the 2026 World Cup | IMAGO

Diallo compared to Messi following World Cup golazo

Amad Diallo scored a stunner against Norway | IMAGO

Despite the defeat, it was Diallo’s moment of magic that dominated the conversation online.

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Fans immediately compared the Ivorian to Lionel Messi, with many calling it the best individual goal of the tournament.

One excited user wrote: "Amad diallo just scored the world cup goal of the tournament so far. The composure, close control of the ball and the finish are all extraordinary, Messi esque goal."

Amad diallo just scored the world cup goal of the tournament so far.



The composure, close control of the ball and the finish are all extraordinary, Messi esque goal pic.twitter.com/FyKqo2dpde https://t.co/aBKdZfYyQ5 — ✰ (@DarrylRMFC) June 30, 2026

Another wrote: "You can’t win a match without Amad Diallo"

You can’t win a match without Amad Diallo pic.twitter.com/zIuqN2yEpE https://t.co/QCE14D4fRZ — Eco 🇪🇺 (@UTD_ECO) June 30, 2026

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Another user commented, "Amad diallo out here moving like prime Messi Neymar."

Amad diallo move like this



Amad diallo out here moving like prime Messi Neymar 🤯🤯pic.twitter.com/xi89RpInaO — abhi 🇦🇷 (@Albicelestes_) June 30, 2026

Another Man United fan expressed both frustration and admiration for Diallo, commenting:

"Diallo, man. What a player. Messi for Ivory Coast. Bernardeschi for us. I just wish he could translate his national-team form to us. We’d be unstoppable if we got that version of him every week."

Diallo, man. What a player. Messi for Ivory Coast. Bernardeschi for us. I just wish he could translate his national-team form to us. We’d be unstoppable if we got that version of him every week. — Lukas Not Podolski (@OtitoNosike) June 30, 2026

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The Diallo comparisons to Messi just kept coming in.

Amad Diallo and Lionel Messi. I think this is another great rivalry in football. They don’t talk about it, there seems to be a bit of respect between them, they don’t ever mention each other. People try and make comparisons, who’s better etc. Just enjoy them man. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) June 30, 2026

Lionel Messi is just white Amad Diallo — AB⚕ (@AbsoluteBruno) June 30, 2026

Amad Diallo is a better player than Lionel Messi — Next Door Engr. ⛑️🦺👷 (@aibangsvikta) June 30, 2026

Amad Diallo at the peak of his Wizardry best on the biggest stage of football.



THIS IS WHAT THE IVORIAN MESSI DOES!! 🤩🇨🇮



Follow ⭐@Futball_Experts for Quality Contents. | #FIFAWorldCup 🌎pic.twitter.com/4JaAfICz1e — ⭐ Football Experts (@Futball_Experts) June 30, 2026

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The bigger picture

The defeat brings an end to Côte d’Ivoire’s World Cup journey, but Diallo leaves the tournament with his reputation significantly enhanced.