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2026 FIFA World Cup: Unstoppable Haaland ends Ivory Coast's run as Odegaard sets record

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 19:56 - 30 June 2026
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Ivory Coast joined South Africa in the list of countries from the continent to exit the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the round of 32.
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Norway's fairytale run at the World Cup continued as Erling Haaland scored a dramatic late winner to help The Vikings beat Côte d'Ivoire 2-1 and advance into the round of 16.

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Antonio Nusa opened the scoring with a brilliant strike from a Martin Ødegaard assist; the assist saw the Arsenal star join Igor Belanov for the USSR in 1986 and Michael Ballack for Germany in 2002 as the only players to record an assist in their first three World Cup appearances.

Amad Diallo restored parity in the 74th minute before the inevitable Haaland broke Ivorian hearts with an 86th-minute winner to send Norway into the next round.

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