2026 FIFA World Cup: Unstoppable Haaland ends Ivory Coast's run as Odegaard sets record
Norway's fairytale run at the World Cup continued as Erling Haaland scored a dramatic late winner to help The Vikings beat Côte d'Ivoire 2-1 and advance into the round of 16.
Antonio Nusa opened the scoring with a brilliant strike from a Martin Ødegaard assist; the assist saw the Arsenal star join Igor Belanov for the USSR in 1986 and Michael Ballack for Germany in 2002 as the only players to record an assist in their first three World Cup appearances.
3 - Martin Ødegaard is only the third player on record (from 1966) to assist a goal in each of his first three FIFA World Cup appearances, after Igor Belanov for USSR in 1986 and Michael Ballack for Germany in 2002.— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 30, 2026
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Amad Diallo restored parity in the 74th minute before the inevitable Haaland broke Ivorian hearts with an 86th-minute winner to send Norway into the next round.