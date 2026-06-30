2026 FIFA World Cup: Unstoppable Haaland ends Ivory Coast's run as Odegaard sets record

Norway's fairytale run at the World Cup continued as Erling Haaland scored a dramatic late winner to help The Vikings beat Côte d'Ivoire 2-1 and advance into the round of 16.

Antonio Nusa opened the scoring with a brilliant strike from a Martin Ødegaard assist; the assist saw the Arsenal star join Igor Belanov for the USSR in 1986 and Michael Ballack for Germany in 2002 as the only players to record an assist in their first three World Cup appearances.