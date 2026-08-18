‘They didn’t take me to the training ground’ - Okocha reveals how Bolton lured him into signing for them

Nigerian football legend Jay-Jay Okocha has shed light on his surprising move from French giants Paris Saint-Germain to Bolton Wanderers in 2002, admitting he didn't fully research the English town before signing.

Following the expiration of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain, Okocha moved to Bolton Wanderers as a free agent in 2002.

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He rapidly established himself as a fan favourite, spending four seasons with the club through to 2006.

In his four-season spell in England, Okocha made 144 appearances in all competitions for the Trotters, netting 18 goals.

Okocha opens up on how he joined Bolton

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Speaking on "The Obi One Podcast" with former Chelsea star John Obi Mikel, the ex-Super Eagles captain explained how Bolton manager Sam Allardyce managed to persuade him to trade the glamour of Paris for the lesser-known English club.

Okocha revealed that the club's proximity to Manchester was a key selling point, though his perception of the area was slightly skewed.

Jay Jay Okocha against Ruud van Nistelrooy at Old Trafford. (Photo Credit: Imago)

"To be honest, I didn’t do my research," he confessed. "You think that everywhere in England is nice. I was told Bolton is just 10–15 minutes away from Manchester."

Having previously visited London and played against Manchester United at Old Trafford, Okocha assumed the regions were comparable.

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"When I heard Bolton was just 10 or 15 minutes away from Manchester, I was like, ‘Oh, it’s the same level,’" he recalled.

The former midfielder described how the club carefully managed his first visit. "When I was invited to negotiate, they picked me up at Manchester Airport and drove me straight to the stadium," Okocha said.

Okocha at Bolton || Imago

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Okocha, who turned down a move to Bayern Munich, continued, "The stadium is beautiful. I had a tour of the stadium, hotel, everything. This looks nice. Interesting."

However, there was one crucial detail they omitted. "They didn’t take me to the training ground," he noted. It was only after putting pen to paper that he discovered the less-than-luxurious facilities.