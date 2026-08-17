Okocha reveals why he rejected Bayern Munich offer in his prime

Nigerian football icon Austin "Jay-Jay" Okocha has disclosed that he turned down an opportunity to sign with German giants Bayern Munich early in his career.

Widely celebrated as one of the most skillful players of his era and a master dribbler, Okocha's career is sometimes viewed by fans as one that did not reach its absolute zenith.

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His most notable stints were with Eintracht Frankfurt, Fenerbahçe, Paris Saint-Germain, and Bolton Wanderers.

His move to PSG, for instance, predated the club's transformation into a global force following its acquisition by Middle Eastern investors.

Okocha speaks on Bayern move

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In a recent interview, the former Super Eagles captain revealed that his career could have taken a very different turn.

Speaking on "The Obi One Podcast", Okocha detailed how a potential deal with Bayern Munich fell apart in 1991 due to regulations concerning his age.

Jay-Jay Okocha in action for Bolton (Credit: Imago)

"I got an offer from Bayern Munich," Okocha stated. "I went with their youth team to a tournament in Switzerland, and after that, they wanted to sign me."

At the time, Bayern was the dominant force in German football, consistently challenging for top honours both domestically and in Europe. The deal, however, hit a snag due to German football regulations.

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"Because I turned 18 in August, German rules stated that you had to turn 18 before July to play professionally that season," he explained.

"Bayern made me an offer, but it was only verbal because they said, 'Oh, we can't give you a professional contract until you turn 18.' Since I turned 18 late in the year, I would have had to wait almost another year."

Okocha also wore the No. 10 jersey at PSG. || Imago

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The proposed arrangement would have required him to train with the first team while playing for the reserves.

"I asked them, ‘Can you put it in writing on paper? Because I can't come all the way from Nigeria to rely on a verbal contract.

“What if I get injured and you tell me to go home? I'll have nothing.' They replied, ‘Well, if you don't accept it, we're sorry.'"