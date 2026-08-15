Jay Jay Okocha's path calls out to new Super Eagles star Okonkwo

Recent Super Eagles debutant Arthur Okonkwo could be set to go through the same path as Nigerian legend Jay Jay Okocha

Super Eagles goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo could be heading for a fresh challenge in the EFL Championship, with Charlton Athletic and Bolton Wanderers reportedly monitoring his situation at Wrexham.

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The potential move could open a new chapter for the Nigeria international, who has found himself lower down the pecking order after Wrexham strengthened their goalkeeping department.

Championship duo tracking Okonkwo

According to Sports Illustrated, both Charlton Athletic and Bolton Wanderers have emerged as potential destinations for Okonkwo with around two weeks remaining before the summer transfer window closes.

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The 24-year-old's position at Wrexham has become less secure following the club's record-breaking signing of Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson, while Danny Ward also rprovides competition at the Racecourse Ground.

With Okonkwo entering the final year of his contract, Wrexham could face the prospect of losing the goalkeeper for nothing next summer unless they agree a transfer before the end of the summer or January window.

A move to another Championship side could therefore provide the Nigerian with an opportunity to regain regular first-team football.

Okonkwo's impressive Wrexham journey

Okonkwo initially joined Wrexham on loan during the 2023-24 campaign before making the move permanent the following season. He had previously spent 15 years with Arsenal, joining the London club's academy at just eight years old.

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The goalkeeper played an important role as Wrexham secured back-to-back promotions, helping the club climb from League Two to the Championship.

Overall, Okonkwo has made 121 appearances for Wrexham, keeping 47 clean sheets while conceding 127 goals. His international reputation also received a boost during Nigeria's 2026 Unity Cup triumph, when he kept clean sheets in victories over Zimbabwe and Jamaica.

A move to Bolton would be particularly intriguing given the club's historic connection with Nigerian legend Jay-Jay Okocha, who became a fan favourite during his spell at the Reebok Stadium.