Yohanna, Azeez, Oseni, & Tijani: Meet the 12 new faces reshaping Chelle's Super Eagles
Head coach Eric Chelle has signalled a massive changing of the guard by introducing 12 first-time invitees to the squad.
Wrexham's Arthur Okonkwo, Plymouth's history-maker Owen Oseni, and Millwall's Femi Azeez headline the new overseas additions.
A vibrant seven-man contingent straight from the NPFL is ready to hijack the midfield and defence.
Eric Chelle is officially building a brand-new Super Eagles. By injecting a staggering 12 debutants into his 27-man squad to defend the Unity Cup in London, the Super Eagles boss has sent a clear message.
From blistering attackers tearing up foreign leagues to local NPFL warriors who have earned their stripes in the domestic mud, this group is young, ruthless, and highly energetic.
Your #SuperEagles squads for the #2026UnityCup and June Friendlies 📋 pic.twitter.com/akoS3NlCoB— 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) May 20, 2026
Let’s dive straight into it and meet the 12 fresh faces ready to wear the green and white for the very first time.
The Overseas Additions: Elite Pace & Historic Switches
Arthur Okonkwo (Wrexham FC, England) - Goalkeeper
The 24-year-old former Arsenal academy graduate who officially committed to Nigeria last week after cutting through FIFA red tape.
Standing at a towering 1.99 meters, he arrives fresh off keeping 11 clean sheets for Wrexham.
He is so highly rated that Chelle has already named him in the June heavyweight squad to face Poland and Portugal too.
2. Owen Oseni (Plymouth Argyle, England) - Forward
A massive piece of history! The fast-rising Plymouth striker has officially become the first-ever Irish-born player to be called up to the Super Eagles squad.
Known for his lethal counter-attacking threat and intelligent link-up play, Oseni adds immense physical presence to the frontline.
The 23-year-old contributed 10 goals and three assists for his League One side Plymouth Argyle.
3. Femi Azeez (Millwall FC, England) - Forward
If you love direct, powerful, old-school wing play, Azeez is your man. The Millwall forward has been terrorising English Championship full-backs all season with his blistering acceleration and raw physicality.
Like Oseni, Azeez, 24, also impressed in England’s lower division, scoring 11 goals and providing seven assists for Championship club Millwall.
4. Philip Otele (Hamburger SV, Germany) - Forward
An absolute dribbling wizard who has been lighting up German football with his explosive footwork and ability to create goals out of nothing.
On loan in the Bundesliga from Basel, Otele, 27, adds immense tactical flexibility to Chelle’s attacking flanks.
5. Rafiu Durosinmi (Pisa FC, Italy) - Forward
Durosinmi, another young forward at 23, is a physical powerhouse of a forward molding his game under intense Italian tactical structures.
While he has only scored one goal for his Serie A side, he offers a devastatingly direct, aerial option in the penalty box when games get tight.
6. Samson Tijani (FK Dukla Prague, Czech Republic) - Midfielder
The midfield anchor finally gets his reward. After putting in impressive, disciplined defensive performances in the Czech top flight.
Tijani enters the senior international frame to bring fantastic defensive stability to the Super Eagles central midfield.
The Local Terrors: Straight from the NPFL
7. Michael Atata (Ikorodu City) - Goalkeeper
The breakout goalkeeping sensation of the domestic scene. Atata has put on an absolute clinic for the Oga Boys this year.
His sharp reflexes have seen him keep 16 clean sheets, earning him the ultimate dream ticket to challenge the senior keepers in London.
8. Ayobami Junior (Shooting Stars) - Midfielder
The tireless midfield engine that has powered 3SC's dramatic domestic charge this season, providing 13 assists for the CAFCC hopefuls.
Ayobami is a creative engine who plays with an aggressive, relentless work rate that will add massive defensive bite and transition speed to the national team.
9. Tosin Oyedokun & 10. Aderemi Adeoye (Ikorodu City) - Midfielders
The midfield heart and soul of the high-flying, Lagos-based NPFL side that has impressed in their first two seasons in the topflight.
Their telepathic chemistry is a major reason why Ikorodu City has been completely unplayable at home this season.
11. Elias Ochobi (Rivers United) & 12. Chibueze Oputa (Enugu Rangers) - Defenders
Two modern, rock-solid defenders who are currently locked in a brutal final-day war against each other for the NPFL league title.
Chelle has brought them into camp together to channel that domestic title intensity into national team steel.
Chelle’s selection criteria is brilliantly simple: if you are hungry and in form, you are in the team.
Mixing the high-speed European flair of new boys like Femi Azeez and historic call-up Owen Oseni with the battle-hardened hunger of NPFL standouts like Michael Atata ensures this squad will play with an entirely different intensity against Zimbabwe next Tuesday, May 26.