Yohanna, Azeez, Oseni, & Tijani: Meet the 12 new faces reshaping Chelle's Super Eagles

Head coach Eric Chelle has named 12 brand-new players in his latest Super Eagles squad for the Unity Cup. Meet the fresh faces ready to shake up the team.

Head coach Eric Chelle has signalled a massive changing of the guard by introducing 12 first-time invitees to the squad.

Wrexham's Arthur Okonkwo, Plymouth's history-maker Owen Oseni, and Millwall's Femi Azeez headline the new overseas additions.

A vibrant seven-man contingent straight from the NPFL is ready to hijack the midfield and defence.

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Eric Chelle is officially building a brand-new Super Eagles. By injecting a staggering 12 debutants into his 27-man squad to defend the Unity Cup in London, the Super Eagles boss has sent a clear message.

From blistering attackers tearing up foreign leagues to local NPFL warriors who have earned their stripes in the domestic mud, this group is young, ruthless, and highly energetic.

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Let’s dive straight into it and meet the 12 fresh faces ready to wear the green and white for the very first time.

The Overseas Additions: Elite Pace & Historic Switches

Arthur Okonkwo (Wrexham FC, England) - Goalkeeper

The 24-year-old former Arsenal academy graduate who officially committed to Nigeria last week after cutting through FIFA red tape.

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Standing at a towering 1.99 meters, he arrives fresh off keeping 11 clean sheets for Wrexham.

He is so highly rated that Chelle has already named him in the June heavyweight squad to face Poland and Portugal too.

Eric Chelle wants more players for the Super Eagles. || Imago

2. Owen Oseni (Plymouth Argyle, England) - Forward

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A massive piece of history! The fast-rising Plymouth striker has officially become the first-ever Irish-born player to be called up to the Super Eagles squad.

Known for his lethal counter-attacking threat and intelligent link-up play, Oseni adds immense physical presence to the frontline.

The 23-year-old contributed 10 goals and three assists for his League One side Plymouth Argyle.

3. Femi Azeez (Millwall FC, England) - Forward

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If you love direct, powerful, old-school wing play, Azeez is your man. The Millwall forward has been terrorising English Championship full-backs all season with his blistering acceleration and raw physicality.

Like Oseni, Azeez, 24, also impressed in England’s lower division, scoring 11 goals and providing seven assists for Championship club Millwall.

4. Philip Otele (Hamburger SV, Germany) - Forward

An absolute dribbling wizard who has been lighting up German football with his explosive footwork and ability to create goals out of nothing.

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On loan in the Bundesliga from Basel, Otele, 27, adds immense tactical flexibility to Chelle’s attacking flanks.

5. Rafiu Durosinmi (Pisa FC, Italy) - Forward

Durosinmi, another young forward at 23, is a physical powerhouse of a forward molding his game under intense Italian tactical structures.

Durosinmi wants more goals after his debut magic against Atalanta.

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While he has only scored one goal for his Serie A side, he offers a devastatingly direct, aerial option in the penalty box when games get tight.

6. Samson Tijani (FK Dukla Prague, Czech Republic) - Midfielder

The midfield anchor finally gets his reward. After putting in impressive, disciplined defensive performances in the Czech top flight.

Tijani enters the senior international frame to bring fantastic defensive stability to the Super Eagles central midfield.

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The Local Terrors: Straight from the NPFL

7. Michael Atata (Ikorodu City) - Goalkeeper

The breakout goalkeeping sensation of the domestic scene. Atata has put on an absolute clinic for the Oga Boys this year.

Michael Atata has now kept 16 clean sheets this season in the NPFL.

His sharp reflexes have seen him keep 16 clean sheets, earning him the ultimate dream ticket to challenge the senior keepers in London.

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8. Ayobami Junior (Shooting Stars) - Midfielder

The tireless midfield engine that has powered 3SC's dramatic domestic charge this season, providing 13 assists for the CAFCC hopefuls.

Ayobami Junior

Ayobami is a creative engine who plays with an aggressive, relentless work rate that will add massive defensive bite and transition speed to the national team.

9. Tosin Oyedokun & 10. Aderemi Adeoye (Ikorodu City) - Midfielders

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The midfield heart and soul of the high-flying, Lagos-based NPFL side that has impressed in their first two seasons in the topflight.

Tosin Oyedokun

Their telepathic chemistry is a major reason why Ikorodu City has been completely unplayable at home this season.

11. Elias Ochobi (Rivers United) & 12. Chibueze Oputa (Enugu Rangers) - Defenders

Two modern, rock-solid defenders who are currently locked in a brutal final-day war against each other for the NPFL league title.

Oputa Chibueze

Chelle has brought them into camp together to channel that domestic title intensity into national team steel.

Chelle’s selection criteria is brilliantly simple: if you are hungry and in form, you are in the team.

Eric Chelle