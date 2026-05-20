'I haven't told my whole family yet' — Super Eagles star Okonkwo keeps Nigeria switch secret from relatives

Arthur Okonkwo has revealed the first thing he did after learning he'd been selected for the Super Eagles. The Wrexham goalkeeper hasn't even told the rest of the family yet.

Arthur Okonkwo admitted he only alerted his mother and father immediately after receiving his official Super Eagles call-up text.

In a hilarious twist, the 24-year-old Wrexham wall confessed that the rest of his extended family still has no idea he has officially dumped England.

Okonkwo is in camp right now in London, gearing up for his highly anticipated debut against Zimbabwe on Tuesday, May 26.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Arthur Okonkwo's dramatic jump from the England youth ranks to the Nigerian national team has completely dominated the football media space.

But while millions of fans on social media are busy shouting "Naija to the world," the man himself has just dropped a hilarious, deeply relatable bomb about his own family dynamics.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It turns out that while the entire internet is celebrating his permanent move to Eric Chelle's squad, a massive chunk of the Okonkwo household is about to find out the news the exact same way the rest of the world did, via social media!

You have to love the classic Nigerian parents' reaction. Before the extended uncles, aunts, and cousins can crowd the family WhatsApp group chat with endless congratulatory broadcasts, Okonkwo made sure his mom and dad, who both originally emigrated from Nigeria to London, got the exclusive scoop.

Speaking on the emotional aftermath of getting that life-changing text message from the Super Eagles' goalkeeping coach, the 1.99-meter Wrexham shot-stopper revealed he immediately kept his circle tightly exclusive:

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I can never forget the first two people I call is my dad first and then my mum. And yeah, all so happy, everyone's so proud. I've not even told the rest of my family yet, but soon they'll find out, and I'm sure everyone will be so excited.”

Arthur Okonkwo || X

While his extended relatives are in for a massive shock when they scroll through their sports feeds this week, Okonkwo is completely focused on the monumental task ahead.

He is currently working under the watchful eye of Chelle in London, training to secure the starting jersey for the highly anticipated four-Nation Unity Cup.

Arthur Okonkwo holding the Super Eagles kit.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The script couldn't be written any better, Nigeria begins their title defence against Zimbabwe next Tuesday right in London at The Valley, meaning his family won't have to travel far to see him make history.