‘I no wan see Nwabali for post again – Nigerians react to Okonkwo’s Super Eagles announcement

Super Eagles fans have made their feelings known after ex-Arsenal goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo was unveiled by the Nigerian national team

The Super Eagles' announcement of former Arsenal goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo triggered intense reactions from Nigerian football fans.

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The update on X featured the Wrexham shot-stopper holding up the national team jersey, captioned “A R T H U R O K O N K W O” with a Nigerian flag and an eagle emoji. The news sparked a passionate debate regarding Stanley Nwabali's future in goal.

Super Eagles fans demand change in post

Following the announcement, supporters flooded social media to declare that Nwabali's starting spot is under severe threat after a series of complaints about the current Super Eagles Number One, who remains clubless after leaving South African side Chippa United.

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Speaking on the switch, one fan bluntly stated, “I no wan see Nwabali for post again,” while another warned, “Nwabali fit no see ball play again oh.”

I no wan see nwabali for post again — Freeman (@iguroserpent) May 19, 2026

Nwabali fit no see ball play again oh — Kevin (@kevinpagne) May 19, 2026

Another supporter explained the reasoning behind the praise, arguing that selection should favor players in Europe's upper tiers.

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The fan stated, “Our goalies should be Maduka Okoye and Arthur Okonkwo. We can't have someone playing in South Africa manning our goal over someone in the serie A and the England Championship.”

Ookonkwo nearing Super Eagles debut

The 24-year-old is now poised to make his international debut in next month's Unity Cup tournament.

Okonkwo recently received formal FIFA approval to represent Nigeria at the senior level, completing an administrative switch after previously featuring for England at youth levels.

Okonkwo's stellar club form has heavily reinforced his case. The keeper has been a standout star for Wrexham, making 44 appearances and keeping 11 clean sheets.

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