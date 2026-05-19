‘Is this a dream?’ — Arsenal fans react as Bournemouth leave Gunners on Premier League title brink

Eli Junior Kroupi could have sealed the Premier League title for Arsenal for the first time in 20 years

Arsenal supporters are in dreamland as the Gunners stand on the brink of securing their first Premier League title since 2004.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The London side, who sat five points clear at the top of the table heading into the final gameweek, know they will be crowned champions if Manchester City fail to defeat Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

Kroupi sparks title celebrations

The prospects of a historic title triumph turned into a distinct reality midway through the first half on the south coast.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Eli Junior Kroupi scored a delicious goal to put Bournemouth ahead, effectively putting the Premier League trophy directly into Arsenal’s hands.

Since becoming an Arsenal F.C. fan in 2008, I’ve seen pain, hope, heartbreak, and endless “next season” talks



This is the moment that finally gave me real belief again.

Looking forward to a big surprise being an arsenal fan which I have never had in my entire life. @mrbayoa1 — Frank (@ariseitse) May 19, 2026

Bournemouth can you do it? Don’t introduce me to the lifestyle you can’t maintain, please. Is this even real? Arsenal are about to win the league? Is this a dream? HA 😭😭😭😭😭 — Mr Bayo (@mrbayoa1) May 19, 2026

Arsenal fans on social media platform X were quick to realize the massive implications of Kroupi’s opening strike.

One ecstatic supporter questioned the reality of the situation, asking, “Bournemouth can you do it? Don’t introduce me to the lifestyle you can’t maintain, please. Is this even real? Arsenal are about to win the league? Is this a dream?”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Arsenal overcoming years of heartbreak

For many younger fans, this matchday represents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to witness the club reach the pinnacle of English football.

Another supporter added, “This is not a dream, since way dey born I never see my team lift EPL once it could be today.”

The goal brought a profound sense of relief to a fanbase long accustomed to near-misses over the last two decades.

Reflecting on the emotional journey, a third fan shared, “Since becoming an Arsenal F.C. fan in 2008, I’ve seen pain, hope, heartbreak, and endless “next season” talks. This is the moment that finally gave me real belief again. Looking forward to a big surprise which I never had in my life.”

Advertisement

Advertisement