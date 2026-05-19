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All roads lead to Osimhen as striker target implicitly rejects Barcelona

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 19:54 - 19 May 2026
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Barcelona face another major hurdle in their pursuit of Robert Lewandowski's permanent replacement.
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Barcelona’s desperate search for a marquee striker has suffered another massive blow as Inter Milan captain Lautaro Martínez publicly dismissed any interest in leaving San Siro. 

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What Lautaro said

Addressing the recent transfer speculation linking him away from the Nerazzurri, the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner expressed that he is settled in Milan and wants to continue at the club. 

"I would definitely like to. My family and I are happy; we even own a restaurant, the children go to school and have their friends,” he said about continuing at Inter beyond this season. 

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“I find it hard to imagine myself anywhere else. You never know, but if they don’t kick me out, I’ll stay here." 

Lautaro Martinez for Inter || Imago
Lautaro Martinez for Inter || Imago

His stance was reinforced by Inter Milan president Giuseppe Marotta, who shut down the exit links by declaring the forward is absolutely not for sale. 

Martínez has cemented an undeniable legend status in Italy, recently propelling his side to a domestic double by securing the Serie A and the Coppa Italia while recording 22 goals and six assists across 40 appearances in all competitions. 

This adds to his extensive trophy cabinet in Milan, which includes two other Serie A titles, two other Coppa Italias, and three consecutive Supercoppa Italiana crowns.

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Osimhen as last resort

The unavailability of Martínez is the latest disappointment in Barcelona’s strikers’ search. With the road to signing Atlético Madrid's Julián Álvarez completely closed due to financial complications and their subsequent pivot to Chelsea’s João Pedro actively blocked by the English club's valuation, the Blaugrana's shortlist has rapidly evaporated. 

Because the Martínez option is now unattainable and there are difficulties in signing Alvarez and Pedro, all indications suggest Galatasaray's Victor Osimhen, as the Nigerian is reportedly designated as the club's last resort contingency plan.

However, pursuing the Nigeria international presents yet another financial hurdle; the Turkish champions have already publicly warned suitor clubs that bids of €100 million will be outright rejected. 

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Victor Osimhen Lautaro Martinez Barcelona Serie A LaLiga
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