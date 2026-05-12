Chelsea send warning to Barcelona over 24-year-old Osimhen alternative

Barcelona’s search for a new striker this summer has become more difficult, after Chelsea issued a hands-off warning.

Chelsea have sent a strong message to Barcelona by declaring Joao Pedro completely untouchable in the upcoming summer transfer window.

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According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Premier League club have no intention of selling the Brazilian forward, making a move for him extremely difficult for the La Liga champions.

Chelsea block Joao Pedro to Chelsea

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Barcelona are expected to prioritise signing a new striker this summer as they look to refresh their attack. While Julian Alvarez and Galatasaray’s Victor Osimhen remain their primary targets, Joao Pedro has emerged as a serious alternative being closely monitored by the club’s sporting department.

Sporting director Deco is understood to be a big admirer of the 24-year-old, viewing him as an excellent tactical fit for Hansi Flick’s system due to his versatility, technical ability, and work rate.

Joao Pedro has been one of Chelsea’s standout performers this season despite the club’s inconsistent campaign.

The former Brighton man has scored 20 goals and provided 9 assists across all competitions, establishing himself as a key player at Stamford Bridge.

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