More Complete - Casemiro names Gareth Bale better player than Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid

Casemiro has described Gareth Bale as a more complete player than Cristiano Ronaldo

Casemiro has made a surprising comparison involving two of Real Madrid’s biggest modern legends, claiming that Gareth Bale was a more “complete” player than Cristiano Ronaldo.

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Ex-Real Madrid stars Karim Benzema, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Gareth Bale | Imago

The Brazilian midfielder made the remarks while reflecting on his successful years at the Santiago Bernabeu alongside some of football’s greatest stars.

During his time at Real Madrid, Casemiro formed part of one of the most dominant squads in modern football history.

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The midfielder shared the dressing room with elite talents including Luka Modrić, Toni Kroos, Sergio Ramos, Karim Benzema, Bale, and Ronaldo.

Together, the group dominated European football and delivered multiple Champions League titles for the Spanish giants.

What Casemiro said

Speaking on The Rio Ferdinand Presents FIVE podcast, Casemiro acknowledged Ronaldo’s extraordinary goal-scoring record but explained why Bale stood out to him as the more versatile player.

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“Cristiano scores goals, at least 15 every season. But Bale attacks, defends, scores headers, takes free-kicks, he does everything,” Casemiro said.

The Brazilian was quick to clarify that Ronaldo remains one of football’s greatest-ever players.

“Cristiano is the best. Cristiano is different. You almost have to remove him from the conversation,” he added.

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Casemiro highlighted Bale’s athleticism, physicality, and tactical contributions across the pitch.

“For me, Bale was more complete because he could do everything. He attacked, defended, scored with his head, scored from free-kicks, and he was incredibly fast and powerful,” he explained.

Bale enjoyed a hugely successful spell at Real Madrid after joining the club from Tottenham Hotspur.

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During his time in Spain, he made 258 appearances and scored 106 goals while helping Madrid win three La Liga titles and five UEFA Champions League trophies.