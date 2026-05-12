Advertisement

More Complete - Casemiro names Gareth Bale better player than Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 11:15 - 12 May 2026
Casemiro has described Gareth Bale as a more complete player than Cristiano Ronaldo
Advertisement

Casemiro has made a surprising comparison involving two of Real Madrid’s biggest modern legends, claiming that Gareth Bale was a more “complete” player than Cristiano Ronaldo.

Advertisement
Ex-Real Madrid stars Karim Benzema, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Gareth Bale | Imago

The Brazilian midfielder made the remarks while reflecting on his successful years at the Santiago Bernabeu alongside some of football’s greatest stars.

During his time at Real Madrid, Casemiro formed part of one of the most dominant squads in modern football history.

Advertisement

The midfielder shared the dressing room with elite talents including Luka Modrić, Toni Kroos, Sergio Ramos, Karim Benzema, Bale, and Ronaldo.

Together, the group dominated European football and delivered multiple Champions League titles for the Spanish giants.

What Casemiro said

Speaking on The Rio Ferdinand Presents FIVE podcast, Casemiro acknowledged Ronaldo’s extraordinary goal-scoring record but explained why Bale stood out to him as the more versatile player.

Advertisement

“Cristiano scores goals, at least 15 every season. But Bale attacks, defends, scores headers, takes free-kicks, he does everything,” Casemiro said.

The Brazilian was quick to clarify that Ronaldo remains one of football’s greatest-ever players.

“Cristiano is the best. Cristiano is different. You almost have to remove him from the conversation,” he added.

Advertisement

Casemiro highlighted Bale’s athleticism, physicality, and tactical contributions across the pitch.

“For me, Bale was more complete because he could do everything. He attacked, defended, scored with his head, scored from free-kicks, and he was incredibly fast and powerful,” he explained.

Bale enjoyed a hugely successful spell at Real Madrid after joining the club from Tottenham Hotspur.

Advertisement

During his time in Spain, he made 258 appearances and scored 106 goals while helping Madrid win three La Liga titles and five UEFA Champions League trophies.

Some of his most iconic moments included decisive goals in major finals, including the unforgettable overhead kick against Liverpool in the 2018 Champions League final.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Former Arsenal star says Chelsea needs 'a miracle' to beat Manchester City in FA cup final
Premier League
12.05.2026
Former Arsenal star says Chelsea needs 'a miracle' to beat Manchester City in FA cup final
Lemina celebrates with Victor Osimhen.
Football
12.05.2026
Chelsea send warning to Barcelona over 24-year-old Osimhen alternative
Osimhen is a special one — Super Eagles star rated above Haaland, Kane
Football
12.05.2026
Osimhen is a special one — Super Eagles star rated above Haaland, Kane
Anthony Joshua’s punch may have KILLED Jake Paul’s boxing dream forever
Other Sports
12.05.2026
Devastating! Anthony Joshua’s punch may have KILLED Jake Paul’s boxing dream forever
Hard Launch: Barcelona star Pedri goes Instagram official with his girlfriend Alejandra Dorta
Lifestyle
12.05.2026
Hard Launch: Barcelona star Pedri goes Instagram official with his girlfriend Alejandra Dorta
More Complete - Casemiro names Gareth Bale better player than Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid
Football
12.05.2026
More Complete - Casemiro names Gareth Bale better player than Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid