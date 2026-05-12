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Osimhen is a special one — Super Eagles star rated above Haaland, Kane

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 13:55 - 12 May 2026
Galatasaray midfielder Mario Lemina, has hailed teammate Victor Osimhen as the best striker on the planet.
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Mario Lemina has declared Victor Osimhen the best striker in the world, placing him above the likes of Erling Haaland and Harry Kane.

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Lemina, speaking on The 360 Experience with Onan Khosi, was full of praise for his Nigerian teammate after another impressive season at RAMS Park.

Lemina rates Victor Osimhen above Haaland, Kane

“Victor Osimhen is the world’s best striker,” Lemina said.

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“He is the most complete striker I have seen in my life. I think he is the best I have seen in my life. He is a special one."

“We love each other with Osimhen. We always want to win. When someone shouts, it is a positive thing for the team.

"I love that. Osimhen is a warrior. His best quality is his competitiveness. He always wants to win.”

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Osimhen has been instrumental in Galatasaray’s success this season. The 27-year-old scored a brace in their recent 4-2 victory over Antalyaspor, helping the club secure back-to-back Turkish Super Lig titles.

In the league, he has registered 15 goals and 5 assists in 22 appearances, as he continues to solidify his standing as one of Europe's most feared forwards.

Osimhen is also expected to feature heavily in transfer rumors this summer, with the likes of Barcelona, PSG, and even Arsenal credited with an interest.

However, Lemina and the rest of the Galatasaray fanbase will hope their star man remains in Istanbul.

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