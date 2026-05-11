I will never forget - Ex-Liverpool coach explains bond with Cristiano Ronaldo

Brendan Rodgers has revealed the emotional story behind his relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo

Brendan Rodgers has explained the emotional reason behind his close relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo after the pair shared a touching moment on the touchline earlier this season.

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Brendan Rodgers is one of the highest-paid coaches in the world

The embrace between the two football figures came during Al-Nassr’s surprise 2-1 defeat to Al-Qadsiah

What Rodgers said

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Rodgers revealed that their friendship dates back to his early coaching days at Chelsea.

According to the former Liverpool and Celtic manager, Ronaldo made a lasting impression by taking time to meet his mother after a match against Manchester United.

“Our connection goes back many years,” Rodgers explained.

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“My mother attended a Chelsea versus Manchester United game, and even though I worked for Chelsea, Cristiano was her favourite player,” he added.

Rodgers said he approached Ronaldo after the game to ask whether he would greet his mother, and the Portuguese superstar immediately agreed.

“He spent time with her, took photographs, and spoke kindly to her. That moment meant everything to both of us,” he added.

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The Al-Qadsiah coach revealed that his mother passed away in 2010, but the memory of Ronaldo’s kindness has remained deeply important to him ever since.

Rodgers praised Ronaldo not only for his achievements on the pitch but also for the humility and respect he showed off it.

He continued, “I’ll never forget that moment. It was very special for my mother and for me personally.