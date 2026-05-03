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Al Qadsiah brutally mock Ronaldo, Al Nassr after denting Saudi Pro League chances

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 23:39 - 03 May 2026
Cristiano Ronaldo. Image: Imago
Cristiano Ronaldo and his Al Nassr side were brutally trolled by Saudi club Al Qadsiah after they dented the Portuguese star's title hopes
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Al Qadsiah FC wasted no time rubbing salt into the wounds of Al Nassr FC after their shock 3-1 victory over the league leaders.

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The upset not only ended Al Nassr’s long winning streak but also prompted a savage social media jab aimed directly at Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates.

Al Qadsiah troll Al Nassr with viral post

Following the final whistle, Al Qadsiah mocked their opponents on X with a brutal post that read: “Full time. Some things never change.”

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The club accompanied the caption with an edited version of the famous Manchester City fan “bottlers” meme, this time digitally altered to show an Al Qadsiah supporter ridiculing Al Nassr.

It was a ruthless response after the underdogs handed Jorge Jesus’ side a major blow in the Saudi Pro League title race.

Ronaldo silenced as title race reopens

Ronaldo was kept unusually quiet throughout the contest as Al Qadsiah produced a disciplined display to secure a stunning 3-1 win at Prince Saud Bin Jalawi Stadium.

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Goals from Mohammed Waheeb Abu Al Shamat, Musab Fahd Aljuwayr, and Julián Quiñones sealed the victory, while João Félix scored Al Nassr’s only goal.

Despite enjoying most of the possession, Al Nassr were repeatedly punished on the counterattack and looked vulnerable whenever they pushed forward.

The defeat snapped their 15-match winning streak and significantly reopened the title race, giving rivals Al Hilal renewed hope heading into the final stretch of the campaign.

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