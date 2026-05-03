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Al Qadsiah vs Al Nassr: Ronaldo locked out as Faris Najd risk bottling Super Lig title

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 21:52 - 03 May 2026
Al Qadsiah ended Al Nassr winning streak to add an interesting spin to the Super Lig title race.
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Cristiano Ronaldo was largely kept quiet, as Al Qadsiah pulled off a sensational 3-1 upset against league leaders Al Nassr at the Prince Saud Bin Jalawi Stadium in Dammam.

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The result ended Al Nassr's 15-match winning streak and threw the Saudi Pro League title race wide open, granting chasing Al Hilal renewed hope.

Coming into the fixture, Al Qadsiah held a remarkable psychological edge, having won their last three consecutive meetings against Cristiano Ronaldo’s side. They made it four in a row on Sunday, neutralising Al Nassr's star-studded attack and executing devastating finishes to claim all three points.

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Key Match Details

The match began with high intensity, but it was the hosts who drew first blood in the first half, after repeatedly threatening on the counter-attack and disrupting Al Nassr's rhythm.

Mohammed Waheeb Abu Al Shamat finished off a brilliantly worked move, finishing off a Christopher Baah assist.

Refusing to back down, the visitors struck back just before halftime. Marcelo Brozović set up João Félix, who converted from close range to level the score at 1-1 and temporarily swing the momentum back in Al Nassr's favour.

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The second half, however, belonged entirely to Al Qadsiah. Despite Al Nassr commanding the bulk of possession, the hosts ruthlessly capitalised on their chances.

Musab Fahd Aljuwayr restored his side’s lead early in the second half, finding the back of the net to put the home side up 2-1 and forcing Al Nassr to chase the game.

With Al Nassr pushing bodies forward, consequently leaving themselves exposed at the back, Julián Quiñones delivered the knockout blow. The forward scored his side's third goal, effectively sealing the 3-1 victory.

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Cristiano Ronaldo, despite registering three shots, was unable to add to his goal tally, marshalled by a resolute Al Qadsiah defensive unit anchored by former teammate, Nacho, and Gastón Álvarez.

This 3-1 defeat is a roadblock for Jorge Jesus and Al Nassr. While they remain at the top of the Saudi Pro League with 79 points, dropping three critical points allows Al Hilal to re-enter the title conversation as the season approaches its conclusion.

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