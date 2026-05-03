Advertisement

Gernot rohr reveals why Michael Olise rejected Super Eagles

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 21:43 - 03 May 2026
Former Nigeria national team boss Gernot Rohr discussed their effort to convince Michael Olise to play for the Super Eagles.
Advertisement

Former Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr has detailed his failed attempt to convince Michael Olise to commit his international future to Nigeria, revealing the winger's early confidence in his trajectory to global stardom. 

Advertisement

What Rohr said

The German tactician made the comment in a recent interview with Brila, narrating how they made a concerted effort to land the former Crystal Palace winger.

"In 2019, I saw this player and I had a look on him with my assistant, Tunde. We went to watch a match and we tried to invite him but he did not want to join us at the time,” Rohr said.

Advertisement

Speculating why they got rejected, he said, “Because I think he already knew he can have a big future in an European team and can play for several countries, of course. 

Former Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr. || Imago

“And this player, six or seven years ago when we saw him he was so strong. Unfortunately, he refused to play for Nigeria." 

This pursuit of Olise was a core component of the Nigerian Football Federation's (NFF) deliberate policy during Rohr's August 2016 to December 2021 tenure to poach elite foreign-born players of Nigerian descent. 

While Rohr successfully integrated dual-nationals like Ola Aina, Joe Aribo, Maduka Okoye, and Kevin Akpoguma into the squad, targets like Olise and Eberechi Eze slipped through the federation's grasp.

Advertisement

Impact of Olise decision

Olise’s audacious personal projection regarding his immense potential has since been completely validated, as the 24-year-old has emphatically established himself as one of the best attacking players in world football since his blockbuster move to Bayern Munich. 

Michael Olise represents France u-21
Michael Olise represents France u-21 | Imago

Fulfilling his ambition to represent a top-tier European nation, the dynamic winger officially pledged his allegiance to France, having accumulated 15 caps and 4 goals for Les Bleus so far. 

His reality stands in stark contrast to Nigeria's current international fortunes; while Olise is expected to star for the French national team at the impending World Cup in North America, the Super Eagles are painfully set to miss out on the tournament altogether following a disastrous CAF qualification campaign where they finished with 17 points, trailing behind group winners South Africa, and losing against DR Congo in the playoffs. 

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Espanyol vs Real Madrid: Los Blancos set up tasty El Clasico by beating Barcelona's rivals
Football
03.05.2026
Espanyol vs Real Madrid: Los Blancos set up tasty El Clasico by beating Barcelona's rivals
Arteta embraces "ugly" win as Arsenal grind out victory
Football
03.05.2026
John Terry roasts Arteta after Thiago Silva wins league at 41
Al Qadsiah vs Al Nassr: Ronaldo locked out as Faris Najd risk bottling Super Lig title
Football
03.05.2026
Al Qadsiah vs Al Nassr: Ronaldo locked out as Faris Najd risk bottling Super Lig title
Gernot rohr reveals why Michael Olise rejected Super Eagles
Football
03.05.2026
Gernot rohr reveals why Michael Olise rejected Super Eagles
‘It feels natural’ - Carrick leads Man United back to Champions League after Liverpool thriller
Premier League
03.05.2026
‘It feels natural’ - Carrick leads Man United back to Champions League after Liverpool thriller
Everton vs Manchester City in Premier League action
Match Previews
03.05.2026
Everton vs Manchester City preview, prediction, team news and head-to-head